In much the same way, during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s murder, scenes of burning buildings and black-clad individuals in the streets that captured the attention of many. The protests were largely nonviolent, even by historical standards. But Trump and conservative media outlets blamed antifa for the violence and called it a “terrorist organization.” Some Republican lawmakers went as far as to say that antifa “infiltrated” BLM.
Were people who identify as “antifa” in fact involved in the 2020 racial justice protests? We looked at the data to find out.
What is antifa?
“For most people antifa is a mystery wrapped in an enigma wearing a black mask,” wrote sociologist Stanislav Vysotsky. “Antifa” stands for antifascism, an ideological movement of loosely connected individuals and groups that oppose fascism and white supremacy. In the United States, the “antifa” moniker is most associated with a militant version of antifascism, particularly organizations like Portland’s Rose City Antifa and the Torch Antifa network.
Antifa groups use a variety of nonviolent tactics such as “doxxing” and other forms of public shaming. They also use violence to oppose fascist organizing, often responding to right-wing violence with similar tactics.
Like that of many of the right-wing radical and white supremacist groups they oppose, antifascist ideology and tactics are often spread and employed outside formal organizations. However, as sociologists and journalists have documented, antifa groups provide training and tactical coordination for antifascist activity. The presence of antifa groups at racial justice protests is thus an important measure of antifascist activity within 2020’s BLM protest movement.
How we did our research
For information on antifa during the 2020 racial justice protests, we used event data from the Crowd Counting Consortium (CCC) and The Armed Conflict and Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). CCC collects information on all protest events from news reports and other media. ACLED researchers review over 2,800 sources to collect information on all demonstration events in the U.S. CCC tended to undercount antifa at racial justice protests, finding only six mentions, so we supplemented it with ACLED’s findings that antifa was present at 31 demonstrations.
From each source, we identified demonstrations focused on racial justice and whether antifa or a BLM chapter attended. We then calculated the percentage that contained mention of any police injuries, crowd injuries, property destruction or arrests.
Antifa’s presence was rare and concentrated in a few regions
Out of the nearly 14,000 racial justice protests in 2020, antifa was identified in just 37, or 0.2 percent. That would not qualify as infiltration of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Antifa activity in racial justice protests was mostly limited to the Pacific Northwest, California, and Washington, D.C. Over one-third of antifa’s protest appearances took place in Oregon and Washington.
Antifa’s presence contributed significantly to protest violence
However, when antifa attended the protests, violence was extremely high compared to those where it did not. Out of the 37 racial justice protests where antifa appeared, 11 — or 30 percent — involved injuries to the crowd; when antifa did not appear, only 2 percent of the protests involved crowd injuries. With antifa there, 14 percent of protests involved injuries to police; without antifa, only 2 percent did. When antifa showed up, 27 percent of protests involved property damage; without antifa, only 4 percent did. And when antifa appeared, 30 percent of protests saw arrests, while only 7 percent of the antifa-free protests did.
In other words, antifa appearances at racial justice protests greatly increased the chance of violence.
But antifa usually shows up primarily when it wants to counter a right-wing group’s appearance. So were right-wing groups the real source of the violence? That’s not what our research found. We saw no difference between events in which antifa was facing off with a group like the Proud Boys or Three Percenters and when they were protesting unopposed.
What about events organized by Black Lives Matter?
Most of the 2020 racial justice protests were locally organized. Even if protesters chanted or carried signs supporting Black Lives Matter, BLM-affiliated groups were rarely involved. In fact, reports found only about 3 percent of the summer’s 14,000 protests were coordinated by BLM-affiliated groups.
We checked to see whether formal BLM appearances made any difference in a protest’s violence, and found no evidence to suggest that it did. When BLM organizations showed up, protests were no more or less violent than when they did not. Both types of events had low levels of violence on every measure.
Violent events are more likely to make the news, and radical groups like antifa can drive news coverage, as previous research has shown. As a result, media coverage can leave the impression that violence was more prevalent than it was in reality. To be sure, our data sets were based on informed estimates of antifa’s presence at racial justice protests and of the resulting violence. But these data collections provide the most systematic and comprehensive coverage of 2020’s racial justice protests available.
Antifa was rarely present during 2020’s protests, but when they showed up, there was more violence. We find no evidence that it infiltrated the BLM organization, as some have charged, or caused BLM to be violent. Extremism is a concern, and right-wing extremism may pose a greater threat, but maligning BLM through association with antifa clearly misses the mark.
Kerby Goff (@kerbygoff) is a PhD candidate in sociology at Penn State.
John D. McCarthy is an emeritus distinguished professor of sociology at Penn State.