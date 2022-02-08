Biden has sought to make rebuilding U.S. manufacturing a priority and has touted electric vehicles as key to the country’s future in transportation.
The administration released a federal strategy in December to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars.
Jane Hunter, chief executive of Tritium, told Bloomberg News that her company decided to invest more heavily in its U.S. operations after seeing an increase in demand with the passage last year of the bipartisan infrastructure bill championed by Biden.
Biden has made multiple attempts to highlight his electric-car agenda. In the fall, for example, he visited a General Motors plant retooled to manufacture electric cars, proclaiming that Detroit has led the world in electric vehicles and that the new infrastructure law would further boost the use of non-gasoline-powered vehicles across the country.
Biden has an afternoon event scheduled at the White House on Thursday at which he will tout his administration’s “work to rebuild our manufacturing to make more in America, create good-paying union jobs, and lower energy costs for Americans.” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are expected to attend.
According to an announcement Tuesday by Tennessee officials, Tritium’s facility in Lebanon, Tenn., will double its existing workforce across operations in Australia, Europe, Asia and the United States. The company has more than 450 employees at those locations.