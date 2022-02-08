Nehls accused Capitol Police leadership after one of the officers entered his office in the Longworth House Office Building with no prior notice Nov. 20, 2021, ahead of the Thanksgiving break, and took pictures of a whiteboard. The officer filed a report raising concerns about the contents of the whiteboard, which included mentions of “body armor” and a poorly drawn map of the Rayburn House Office Building — which is also part of the Capitol complex — that had an X at one of the building’s entrances.
In a statement Tuesday, Manger dismissed Nehls’s suggestion that the officer who entered the Longworth building office was acting on behalf of an intelligence-gathering operation. The officer walked into Nehls’s office, Manger said, because the door had been left open, and it is protocol for Capitol Police officers to check whenever an office is left unattended.
“If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious,” Manger said. “The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the congressman’s door was wide open.”
Manger said that the Monday after the agent stepped into Nehls’s office, Capitol Police personnel followed up with the lawmaker’s staff about the issue and determined no further action or investigation was needed.
“No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the representative or his staff,” Manger said in his statement Tuesday.
In the police report, the Capitol officer who entered Nehls’s office said that he found the door “wide open with no one in the area” and that he noticed a whiteboard “with suspicious writings mentioning body armor with an outline of the Rayburn Building next to the Longworth building with an 'x' marked at the C street entrance of the Rayburn.” The report says the officer locked the office’s door but does not mention that the officer took a picture of the office.
Nehls, in an interview with The Washington Post, said he is not questioning Capitol Police protocol or the officer’s decision to enter his office to conduct a security check, and that he’s “not against” the “rank and file” of the Capitol Police. He is, however, concerned about the photograph taken of his office and whiteboard and how it triggered an investigation of his office.
Nehls explained that the writing on the board — which included reports of faulty Chinese-made body armor — was related to legislation his office was working on, while the map of the Rayburn Building, which Nehls said “looked like it was done by my 9-year-old,” was drawn for an intern who was sent on a mission to find the ice machine. The X marked the spot.
Nehls noted that he’s been a “very, very vocal” critic of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and said he thinks he was being targeted by Capitol Police leadership because of this.
“I am very aware of January 6 — I believe it was a law enforcement issue, a law enforcement failure,” Nehls said. “I’ve been a critic on that, and I’ve been a very vocal critic on Ashli Babbitt’s death. … I find this more than just mere coincidence that pictures are going to be taken of my legislative priorities and shared with intelligence agents who then shared the picture with a supervisor in the intelligence shop.”
Babbitt was among a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who used a flagpole, a helmet and other items to batter the barricaded doors to the Speaker’s Lobby, the hallway outside the House Chamber where some lawmakers were sheltering on the afternoon of Jan. 6. A Capitol Police officer shot Babbitt as she was trying to climb through a broken glass panel in one of the doors, hitting her in the shoulder. She later died.
Nehls said he is now “very” concerned about the security within his office and his “right to privacy.”
“I am requesting that House admin come in and sweep my office for bugs, and I believe we have to do that a little bit more than one should have to,” he said. “As a member of Congress, I should feel safe and secure.”
Manger in multiple letters has assured Nehls that his office is not under any type of investigation or surveillance by the Capitol Police. In a letter sent to Nehls on Jan. 31, Manger acknowledged that the officer had taken a photograph of the office Nov. 20 and also explained to Nehls that special agents in the Capitol Police’s Protective Services Bureau had received “a satisfactory explanation” for the writings on the whiteboard, and that the case was closed by USCP.