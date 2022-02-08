In the police report, the Capitol officer who entered Nehls’s office said that he found the door “wide open with no one in the area” and that he noticed a whiteboard “with suspicious writings mentioning body armor with an outline of the Rayburn Building next to the Longworth building with an 'x' marked at the C street entrance of the Rayburn.” The report says the officer locked the office’s door but does not mention that the officer took a picture of the office.