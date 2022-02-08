In early discussions last fall, Turning Point USA learned from StrongMind executives that the company relied on labor in the Philippines, according to a person familiar with the conversations. The overseas workforce — tasked with creative efforts, such as graphic design, and confirmed by two additional people familiar with the setup — was notable because of Turning Point’s emphasis on an “America-first education.” Kolvet said that reliance on foreign labor posed a problem for Turning Point’s brand and that StrongMind was asked if the team working on the project could be domestic.