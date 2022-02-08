The building was evacuated and police began searching the school in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington.
Students were sent home, but teachers remained on the football field as of 3:45 p.m. as police dogs searched the building.
A bomb threat was called into the school shortly after 2:30 p.m., but nothing had been found as of 3 p.m., according to Kristen Metzger, spokeswoman for D.C. police.
D.C. Public Schools press secretary Enrique Gutierrez confirmed that the school had received a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon and noted that no one had been harmed.
“We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody,” he said. “I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”
And Dunbar Principal Nadine Smith said that administrators followed the necessary procedures upon learning of the security threat.
“Our protocol is to clear the building and move the kids away,” she said. “DCPS just gave us directions to make sure, to go ahead and send the kids home.”
Emhoff was visiting the Museum of Dunbar History at the school, learning about a Black history program in partnership with the National Park Service. According to its website, Dunbar was the first public high school to serve African Americans in the United States.