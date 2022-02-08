Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized the Republican National Committee on Tuesday for censuring two lawmakers for serving on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

In remarks to reporters at the Capitol, McConnell described the attack as a “violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.”

On Friday, the RNC voted for a resolution censuring Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the House committee investigating the attack, calling it “a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

Asked whether he has confidence that RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will stay on in her role, McConnell told reporters, “I do.”

But he added: “The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC.”