On Friday, the RNC voted for a resolution censuring Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the House committee investigating the attack, calling it “a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
Asked whether he has confidence that RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will stay on in her role, McConnell told reporters, “I do.”
But he added: “The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC.”