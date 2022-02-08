Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) became the latest to criticize the RNC. While some Republicans have criticized the RNC resolution for citing supposedly “legitimate political discourse” related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, McConnell zeroed in on the decision to police members in the first place.
“Traditionally, the view of the national party committees is that we support all members,” he said Tuesday. McConnell said the RNC shouldn’t be “singling out members ... who may have different views from the majority.”
“That’s not the job of the RNC,” he emphasized.
McConnell’s thoughts were anticipated, because he had previously broken with many in his party by making comments legitimizing the Jan. 6 committee, despite having killed off a separate 9/11-style bipartisan commission and calling such a panel unnecessary.
“It was a horrendous event, and I think what they are seeking to find out is something the public needs to know,” McConnell said in December.
McConnell’s new comments were also at odds with the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), who declared earlier Tuesday that the RNC “has every right to take any” such action.
GOP leaders have been at pains to reconcile the RNC’s “legitimate political discourse” language with what actually happened Jan. 6. Some like McDaniel have stressed that the phrase referred only to efforts unrelated to the violence that day. She and others have cited those who signed up to be alternate electors for Donald Trump (even as these people signed up to overturn the will of voters based upon falsehoods/lies). The RNC’s resolution is deliberately unspecific on what is “legitimate political discourse,” carrying both plausible deniability while inviting the party’s many insurrection-deniers to feel heard.
McConnell on Tuesday emphasized that the insurrection was, in fact, a “violent insurrection” — a comment that also seemed aimed at the RNC’s censures. But shortly before then, top House Republican Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) echoed McDaniel’s defense in comments to CNN.
When asked whether he agreed with censuring Cheney and Kinzinger, however, McCarthy walked away without answering.
Plenty of other Republicans have also declined to stand by McDaniel’s and the RNC’s moves or have explicitly criticized them.
While McConnell said Tuesday that he continues to have confidence in McDaniel, the No. 2 Senate Republican equivocated on that point Monday. In response to a CNN query on whether McDaniel should resign, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said: “Oh, I don’t know. Ultimately, it will be up to the RNC.” But he noted that the RNC’s actions were not “constructive.”
Similarly, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) called out McDaniel individually: “I think Republicans ought to stop shooting at Republicans, including the chairman.”
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is McDaniel’s uncle, said the censures “could not have been a more inappropriate message.”
Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) said in response to the language in the censure that Republicans “must make absolutely clear that that is a fringe group” that stormed the Capitol.
CNN also summarized a number of Republicans who punted when asked about the RNC moves. Many indicated that the actions were, at the very least, counterproductive for the party’s efforts to win back Congress.
The backlash and lack of support for the RNC’s moves invite plenty of questions. Among them is why there doesn’t appear to have been better coordination between the national party and the leading lawmakers it serves — particularly when it comes to the “legitimate political discourse” language. Another is why Republicans who are objecting to the censures didn’t speak up more when this was percolating late last week.
Ultimately, though, it reflects an increasingly bifurcated party: one in which activists and certain leaders serve the whims of those demanding retribution against the likes of Cheney and Kinzinger, while others — particularly in the Senate — seek to ensure that they are above the Trumpian politics that have taken over much of their party.
Having the RNC censure Cheney and Kinzinger, however clumsily, arguably serves everyone’s purposes; it gives the insurrection skeptics what they wanted without the punishment having to come from House leaders, who have been pushed to kick Cheney and Kinzinger off their committees or out of the Republican conference but fear needlessly giving away seats in a closely divided House.
But in the meantime, it’s hardly a proud moment for the RNC or for McDaniel, who has already presided over the party losing the House, the Senate and the presidency in a single presidential term for the first time since the Great Depression. Republicans are likely to regain both chambers in this year’s midterms, but with that comes lots of pressure and expectations, as well. And members have made clear this week that they worry this mess compromises that larger goal.