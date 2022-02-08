GOP leaders have been at pains to reconcile the RNC’s “legitimate political discourse” language with what actually happened Jan. 6. Some like McDaniel have stressed that the phrase referred only to efforts unrelated to the violence that day. She and others have cited those who signed up to be alternate electors for Donald Trump (even as these people signed up to overturn the will of voters based upon falsehoods/lies). The RNC’s resolution is deliberately unspecific on what is “legitimate political discourse,” carrying both plausible deniability while inviting the party’s many insurrection-deniers to feel heard.