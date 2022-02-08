The program, which was already being rolled out, would have required all taxpayers to submit a “video selfie” to ID.me to access tax records and other services on the IRS website. The about-face came in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who had urged the IRS to jettison the system, calling it “simply unacceptable to force Americans to submit to scans using facial recognition technology as a condition of interacting with the government online.”