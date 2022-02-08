Reps. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and Harold Rogers (R-Ky.) got into an apparent spat Tuesday after Beatty said she asked Rogers to put on a face mask before boarding the U.S. Capitol’s subway system.

“Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train,” Beatty tweeted. “He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train.”

“When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my a--,’ ” she added.

Beatty, 71, said the exchange was “the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years,” and indicative of the wider problem of Republicans legislators disregarding health and safety mandates put in place in Congress at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several GOP lawmakers have outright refused to wear face coverings in Congress, incurring hefty fines as they do so. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia have together amassed more than $100,000 in fines for continuing to defy the mask mandate on the House floor.

A representative for Rogers, 84, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Beatty has publicly called on Rogers to apologize.

“When you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me,” she tweeted.