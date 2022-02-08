“When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my a--,’ ” she added.
Beatty, 71, said the exchange was “the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years,” and indicative of the wider problem of Republicans legislators disregarding health and safety mandates put in place in Congress at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several GOP lawmakers have outright refused to wear face coverings in Congress, incurring hefty fines as they do so. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia have together amassed more than $100,000 in fines for continuing to defy the mask mandate on the House floor.
A representative for Rogers, 84, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Beatty has publicly called on Rogers to apologize.
“When you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me,” she tweeted.