“When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my a--,’ ” she added.
Beatty, 71, said the exchange was “the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years,” and indicative of the wider problem of Republicans legislators disregarding health and safety mandates put in place in Congress at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Beatty has publicly called on Rogers to apologize.
“When you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me,” she tweeted.
In a statement, Rogers, 84, said he had met with Beatty to personally apologize.
“My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost,” Rogers said.
Several GOP lawmakers have outright refused to wear face coverings in Congress, incurring hefty fines as they do so. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia have together amassed more than $100,000 in fines for continuing to defy the mask mandate on the House floor.
Last year, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said she was moving her office at the U.S. Capitol complex away from Greene’s for safety reasons, after claiming that Greene accosted her without a mask.
“Out of concern for the health of my staff, other members of Congress, and their congressional staff, I repeatedly called out to her to put on a mask,” Bush said. “Taylor Greene and her staff responded by berating me, with one staffer yelling, ‘Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.’ ”
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered Tuesday evening to condemn the incident between Beatty and Rogers, and called on Rogers to publicly apologize as well.
“Today what we saw was unacceptable,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) “This was harassment of a woman, a Black woman and a woman in leadership because he put his hands on her. He told her to kiss his part of his body. And I can tell you, being the little Black girl from the east side of Detroit, I would not take that standing or sitting, and I’m not going to take a standing or city for one of our own to be disrespected.”
House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he knew that wearing masks could be uncomfortable at times but that it did not give anyone an excuse to insult or assault another member of Congress. He also reminded lawmakers to be mindful that their behaviors should set an example for others across the country.
Others cited the incident as yet another example of the erosion of civility in Congress.
“We should be applauding [Beatty] for trying to protect everybody’s health,” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said. “We understand what frustration there is around a lot of issues. But in no way should any colleague go beyond the pale by doing what was done today. … The behavior and the words today were indescribably, unbelievably horrible.”
Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.