“Today what we saw was unacceptable,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) “This was harassment of a woman, a Black woman and a woman in leadership because he put his hands on her. He told her to kiss his part of his body. And I can tell you, being the little Black girl from the east side of Detroit, I would not take that standing or sitting, and I’m not going to take a standing or city for one of our own to be disrespected.”