One of the challenges of the most recent surge was that the new variant behaved differently than the iterations of the virus that preceded it, as might be expected. But it makes it harder to evaluate responses: Were one state’s efforts better than another’s given how the virus spread at different points? Given how different variants spread?
We can say one thing, though. Any hope Florida, hardest hit last summer, would be able to avoid a surge in cases and deaths this winter has proved incorrect.
I raise this largely because when I reported on Florida’s rising case and death totals last summer, one response was typical: It’s seasonal, and Florida is getting hit hard now. Wait until winter and see what happens in the Northeast. This often overlapped with politics, of course. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has increasingly embraced a hands-off approach to containing the virus’s spread, an approach that was certainly not validated by his state’s situation during the summer. But then there was that test: Would it be the Northeast’s turn in the winter?
The answer was yes. The Northeast, particularly New York, saw a huge surge in new cases driven by the omicron variant. Omicron broke the scale, really, so infectious that it was hard to draw comparisons to earlier surges. But we can draw one comparison. If the idea was that Florida would be hit hard last summer and New York hit hard in the winter while Florida wasn’t, that did not come to pass.
If we compare New York and Florida, you can see that the population-adjusted new case totals were higher in New York during this most recent surge. But the difference between the two states was wider for much longer last summer. You can also see that New York’s new case total has fallen faster than Florida’s.
If we look at regions more broadly, the picture is similar. The Northeastern states (using Census Bureau delineations) saw more cases than the Southern ones — with a much bigger gap in this wave than last summer.
If we now overlay politics, the picture changes slightly. The states that voted most heavily for Joe Biden in 2020 (including New York) saw about the same number of cases in the omicron surge as did those states that voted narrowly for Donald Trump (including Florida). Last summer, red states saw far more cases.
Where the comparison gets more bleak is in considering the number of covid-related deaths that have occurred in each surge. Over the summer, Florida saw far more deaths than did New York. So far in this surge, New York has seen more — but the number of new deaths in Florida at this point is about where the peak was in New York a week or two ago.
Thanks in part to Florida, the number of covid deaths in Southern states is still climbing.
The states that voted narrowly for Trump in 2020, Florida and North Carolina, are currently seeing the most population-adjusted deaths.
There’s a lot of noise in that data, so we can hope that the death toll in each state is at or past its peak. But the comparison is still noteworthy. In the omicron surge, New York saw 9 percent more cases than Florida in total. In the delta surge last summer, Florida saw nearly 200 percent more. In the omicron surge, New York has so far seen about 60 percent more deaths — about 3,200 more. Last summer, Florida saw more than 600 times as many deaths, with 18,000 more Floridians dying during that period than New Yorkers.
In recent months, DeSantis’s emphasis has been on treating the infected rather than preventing infection in the first place. Omicron made that trickier, given that the variant rendered a key therapeutic mostly ineffective. His state did not see more cases than did New York, despite that approach and, to date, New York has seen a higher rate of death: There have been 39 deaths for every 10,000 cases in the state since Dec. 1, compared with 27 deaths in Florida.
New York has seen the 15th worst rate of deaths during this surge. Florida is among the 10 best. It’s not yet clear, though, whether Florida has reached its peak.
For Floridians, this raises the bleak prospect of getting hammered by the virus twice each year while other states see surges only once. This is why a former pandemic adviser to Biden last month suggested Florida might prove a useful bellwether for the country: If its case totals are low in the summer, the United States overall might expect a more mild winter.
It’s useful to have a canary in the coal mine. But it’s not fun to be the canary.