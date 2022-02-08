In 2014, Russia invaded and then annexed Crimea and went on to support separatists in eastern Ukraine. Here again, China remained relatively silent. China did abstain from votes on two U.N. Security Council resolutions that would have discouraged countries from recognizing Russia’s annexation of Crimea. But rather than framing the abstention as supporting Russia, officials in Beijing explained that the Crimean issue simply involved too many complex “historical and contemporary factors” to make a resolution possible. And while China refused to support U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, it did ultimately abide by them.