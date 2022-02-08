Former vice president Mike Pence’s declaration on Friday that Donald Trump was “wrong” in claiming that Pence could simply reject cast electoral votes on Jan. 6 of last year was not a novel declaration, even from Pence. But it did crystallize a useful test for other Republicans: With whom did they side on the issue, Trump or Pence? Did they agree with the former president that one man can simply set aside electoral votes he didn’t like or did they agree with Pence that such an idea should be directly rejected.