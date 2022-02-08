Former vice president Mike Pence’s declaration Friday that Donald Trump was “wrong” in claiming that Pence could simply reject electoral college votes on Jan. 6 of last year was not a novel pronouncement, even from Pence. But it did crystallize a useful test for other Republicans: With whom do they side on the issue, Trump or Pence? Do they agree with the former president that one man can simply set aside electoral votes he doesn’t like, or do they agree with Pence that such an idea should be directly rejected?