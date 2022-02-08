Again, this is particularly important to consider in the context of efforts to strip discussion of race out of classrooms. It’s not just that the panic over “critical race theory” is often opportunistic and generally uncoupled from the theory itself. It’s that the emergence of the new consideration of America’s relationship with race that accompanied the Black Lives Matter movement is considering recent, not ancient history. That the burden of proof should be on those who suggest that two centuries of discriminatory burdens placed on Black Americans were completely eradicated in a lifetime rather than on those who suggest that burdens linger. That a celebration of an America that has rejected segregation and embraced Black people fully is a celebration of an America that’s younger than my parents.