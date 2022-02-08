“Stephen Calk abused his position as the CEO of a federally-insured bank to try to buy himself prestige and power by trading millions of dollars in high-risk loans for influence with a presidential campaign and consideration for positions at the highest levels of the Defense Department,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.
“Today’s sentence sends the message that those who corrupt federally regulated financial institutions will be held to account,” he added.
The sentence comes after a jury in New York found the banker guilty of financial institution bribery and conspiracy to commit financial bribery in July.
After the conviction, Audrey Strauss, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said in a statement that Calk “used the federally-insured bank he ran as his personal piggy bank to try and buy himself prestige and power.”
During the three-week trial, evidence revealed that the financier approved $16 million in exchange for Manafort’s help in obtaining a high-level position in the Trump administration.
Manafort, a lobbyist and political consultant known for leading a lavish lifestyle, headed Trump’s presidential campaign from March to August 2016. When Trump was elected president in November 2016, Manafort remained close to the campaign and “provided informal input to the presidential transition team,” according to prosecutors.
Between July 2016 and January 2017, Manafort sought millions of dollars from the Federal Savings Bank.
Calk knew Manafort “urgently needed” the money to avoid foreclosure on multiple properties, and leveraged his position as head of the bank to ask him for help in getting a coveted position with the administration, the statement added.
While the loans were pending approval, Calk sent Manafort a list of his desired jobs in the Trump administration. At the top was secretary of the treasury, secretary of commerce and secretary of defense. But he also expressed interest in a ranked list of 19 ambassadorships, starting with the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, the attorney general’s office said.
In the weeks after Trump’s victory — after Manafort’s first loan for $9.5 million had been issued, and while a second set of loans were pending — Manafort’s efforts and influence in the administration came through and Calk was formally interviewed for the position of undersecretary of the Army in 2017. He was not hired.
It could not be determined Tuesday who represented Calk in court.
According to the Daily News, Calk is appealing his conviction and has admitted to being “deeply humbled.”
“As you can imagine, my life is in shambles,” he said during the sentencing. “I deeply, deeply regret that the bank’s reputation has been tarnished as a result of my indictment and my conviction.”
To cover up for his crimes, prosecutors said Calk made false statements to the comptroller of the currency regarding the loans to Manafort, including statements that he had never wanted a position in the Trump administration.
Calk approved the loans, despite “significant red flags” regarding Manafort’s ability to repay them, given a history of defaulting on prior loans, prosecutors said.
On top of the prison time, Calk was sentenced to 800 hours of community service and was also ordered to pay more than $1 million in fines.
Manafort was identified as a co-conspirator in the case against Calk, but he was not charged. His lawyer, Kevin Downing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
He was, however, tried and convicted in 2018 for tax and bank fraud in a case brought by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III.
Manafort was sentenced to 7½ years in prison, but Trump pardoned him before leaving office in 2020.
