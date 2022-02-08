It didn't work then, but they had all the enemies lined up in the right places. You had the “Bezos Washington Post.”* It had commissioned this “hit piece.” And their people didn't believe it. It was like: Oh, this is just more fake news. They're trying to take our guy out. And it was like a narrow miss for them. Ultimately, what they realized was that this playbook has real power. So, obviously, Fox paid the price for crossing their audience after 2020, reporting that Joe Biden had won the election. One of the first signs that this could happen was like [Sean] Hannity being cowed by [Breitbart reporter] Matt Boyle, of all people, into basically reversing this little ultimatum that he had given Roy Moore to quit the race.