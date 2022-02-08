He didn’t disclose his taxes as a candidate. He didn’t fully divest himself of his private businesses upon taking office. He didn’t get his staff to obey the Hatch Act. And he tried to get Vice President Mike Pence to violate the Electoral College Act and overturn President Biden’s victory.
It’s become a truism to say Trump revealed how much long-standing democratic guardrails depend on a kind of honor system — the willingness of a candidate or a president to abide by them. Lawmakers in his wake are working to give some teeth to unenforceable norms (tax disclosures) or laws rarely enforced. The discovery that he left the White House with records he was required to turn over to the National Archives adds urgency.
The Records Act aims to ensure the huge volume of public records — written, audio, visual, digital, etc. — generated over the course of an administration don’t vanish, either destroyed or taken by the outgoing chief executive. (Private documents like diaries aren’t covered.)
But, as my colleagues Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey, Tom Hamburger and Ashley Parker scooped Monday: “The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved 15 boxes of documents and other items from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence because the material should have been turned over to the agency when he left the White House, Archives officials said Monday.”
“Trump advisers deny any nefarious intent and said the boxes contained mementos, gifts, letters from world leaders and other correspondence. The items included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once described as ‘love letters,’ as well as a letter left for his successor by President Barack Obama, according to two people familiar with the contents,” they wrote.
(As a side note, Trump can keep gifts he receives, but only for display or storage at his presidential library. Foreign and domestic presents make up a large volume of the 43,000 artifacts at the former president George W. Bush’s center.)
“The National Archives and Records Administration said in a statement that ‘these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021,’ and that Trump representatives are ‘continuing to search’ for additional records.”
“‘The Presidential Records Act is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people,’ Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero said in the statement.”
My colleagues also noted “[a]ll recent administrations have had some Presidential Records Act violations, most often involving the use of unofficial email and telephone accounts. White House documents from multiple administrations also have been retrieved by the Archives after a president has left office.”
That's not all
As for the other laws and norms, there’s no legal price to pay for not disclosing his taxes, though Biden promised in 2020 to sign legislation requiring every candidate for federal office to disclose the previous ten years’ of filings to the IRS.
In January 2021, the Supreme Court put an end to lawsuits alleging Trump illegally enriched himself while in office when foreign officials poured fortunes into his downtown Washington hotel and other properties, deeming them pointless upon his departure from office.
As for the 1939 Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities, better known as the Hatch Act — perhaps the less said, the better.
Its stated aim of preventing all but a few federal employees from engaging in partisan politics while acting in their official capacity may be important to the republic, and surely some Trump aides violated it with abandon, even after being specifically taught what it forbids.
But enforcement of the law has been patchy, at best, under administrations of both parties. In a 63-page report last November accusing 13 senior Trump aides of violating the law, the Office of Special Counsel noted they “could only have been disciplined” by the president himself.
Democratic lawmakers have recently introduced legislation to toughen Hatch Act enforcement, too.
Electoral College Act
Which gets us to the Electoral College Act, the vote-certifying ritual overseen by the sitting vice president, the final symbolic ratification of a presidential election in the U.S. Capitol. You might remember the date it took place last year: Jan. 6.
My colleague Ann E. Marimow reported on Jan. 5, citing the law itself, legal experts, and tradition, that “the vice president is constrained by the Constitution, federal law and history, and cannot declare Trump the winner.”
The former president has been repeating the falsehood that Pence could have denied Biden’s victory. The dynamic took a turn on Friday when Pence himself flatly declared his former boss was “wrong” and the very suggestion he do so was “un-American.”
Proposals to update the law — categorically ruling out the vice president can change the outcome, and making it harder for lawmakers to challenge the election results — provide prospects for a potential bipartisan affirmation of America’s strained political rules.
What's happening now
Vermont could become the first state to guarantee the right to abortion in its constitution
“If passed, the proposed amendment, known as Proposition 5, will head to Gov. Phil Scott (R), who is required to give public notice of the measure before it appears on the ballot in November. Scott has signaled his support for Proposition 5. And voters in Vermont, where 70 percent of people say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, are expected to approve it,” Caroline Kitchener reports.
Kremlin denies that Putin said there will be no new military maneuvers near Ukraine
“The Kremlin on Tuesday said that French assertions that President Vladimir Putin had promised Emmanuel Macron that Moscow would not carry out new military initiatives around Ukraine for now were ‘not right,’” Reuters reports.
The FBI is investigating a pre-Capitol riot meeting of far-right groups
“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing a meeting in a downtown DC garage the day before the January 6 Capitol Hill riot between the then-leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, the now-indicted leader of the Oath Keepers militia and other far-right figures, according to two witnesses interviewed by FBI agents,” Reuters’s Aram Roston reports.
- “The meeting put the heads of the nation’s two best-known violent far-right pro-Trump groups in immediate proximity to each other 24 hours before the breach of the Capitol. Three attendees or their representatives contacted by Reuters say they did not discuss matters related to January 6.”
Led by Ted Cruz, Republican senators vow to block Iran deal if Biden skips congressional review
“A group of 33 Republican senators warned [Biden] on Monday that they would work to thwart implementation of any new Iran nuclear agreement if his government did not allow Congress to review and vote on its terms,” Reuters’s Andrea Shalal reports.
Canadian officials caution against ‘foreign interference’ as U.S. Republicans back ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests
“Senior Canadian officials hit back Monday at high-profile U.S. Republicans who have voiced support for the self-described ‘Freedom Convoy,’ as the group continued to block traffic in downtown Ottawa in protest of vaccine rules for cross-border truckers,” Amy Cheng reports.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
An education firm saw $40 million potential in Charlie Kirk’s ‘America-first’ academy. Then its plans fell apart.
“Turning Point USA, the youth group led by pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk, sought to entice investors last year with a new foray in the culture wars: an academy aimed at students failed by schools ‘poisoning our youth with anti-American ideas,’” Isaac Stanley-Becker and Beth Reinhard report.
“A document circulated within StrongMind, an education firm in Arizona where programmers had begun work on the project, noted plans to open the online academy by the fall of 2022 and assessed its ‘potential to generate over $40MM in gross revenue at full capacity (10K students).’”
“The firm’s plans disintegrated last week amid a Washington Post investigation and backlash from StrongMind employees concerned about the prospect of Turning Point-directed lesson plans. A key subcontractor tapped to prepare course material also backed out after learning that Kirk’s group was the ultimate client.”
… and beyond
Erik Prince helped raise money for a conservative spy venture to discredit progressives
“During the summer of 2018, as Richard Seddon, a former British spy, was trying to launch a new venture to use undercover agents to infiltrate progressive groups, Democratic campaigns and other opponents of President Donald J. Trump, he turned for help to a longtime friend and former colleague: Erik Prince, the private military contractor,” the New York Times’s Mark Mazzetti and Adam Goldman report.
“Mr. Prince took on the role of celebrity pitchman, according to interviews and documents, raising money for Mr. Seddon’s spying operation, which was aimed at gathering dirt that could discredit politicians and activists in several states.”
“Mr. Prince’s role in the effort, which has not been previously disclosed, sheds further light on how a group of ultraconservative Republicans employed spycraft to try to manipulate the American political landscape … His willingness to support Mr. Seddon’s operation is fresh evidence of his engagement in political espionage projects at home during a period when he was an informal adviser to Trump administration officials.”
The Biden agenda
Biden to highlight decision of Australian vehicle charging company to build plant in Tenn.
“President Biden plans Tuesday to highlight the decision of an Australian electric vehicle charging company to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee as he holds a White House event focused on manufacturing and energy costs,” John Wagner reports.
Biden continues chipping away at goal of curbing for-profit detention
“There are nearly 180,000 undocumented immigrants in the U.S. already being monitored with ankle bracelets and other traceable devices. The administration is planning an expanded home confinement and curfew pilot program — with the aim of curbing for-profit detention spaces,” Axios’s Stef W. Kight reports.
Vaccine outreach: The Biden administration will pay community groups to help boost trust in the shot
“On Tuesday, the Health Resources and Services Administration is distributing $66.5 million to community groups working in 38 states and in Washington, D.C. This is the fourth round of the $250 million in funding allocated in the American Rescue Plan,” NPR’s Selena Simmons-Duffin reports.
Inside Biden’s push for more U.S. students to become butchers
“Yavapai College, situated amid the ranchlands of the Verde Valley in central Arizona, wants to start training local students to become butchers and meatpackers. The Biden administration wants to help,” Politico’s Ximena Bustillo reports.
“The community college would develop a workforce so ranchers could send their meat to local packing plants instead of to the four giant companies that control 80 percent of meat processing nationwide. School officials are planning to apply for grants that President Joe Biden’s Agriculture Department is handing out in an effort to spur competition in the industry and promote sustainable local agriculture.”
Homicide rates, visualized
“The past two years have been dreadful for public safety in U.S. cities as homicide numbers soared — in some cases to record levels. Experts say a constellation of factors is to blame, including the coronavirus pandemic’s scars and a breakdown in trust between police and the communities they serve during the social unrest of 2020,” our colleague Griff Witte reports.
Hot on the left
Report: Manchin has been using politics to protect his family coal company
“As the Build Back Better bill hovered on life support late last year, Manchin used his position as chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee to remove a clean energy program from the sprawling package. The provision could have accelerated the closure of coal plants,” Politico's Scott Waldman reports.
“Those maneuvers occurred as Manchin’s family business, Enersystems Inc., continued to sell waste coal to a power plant in his home state named Grant Town. He earned $500,000 from Enersystems last year, according to Senate financial disclosure reports.”
- “Manchin has said he has no control over the family coal business, which is run by his son Joe Manchin IV and resides in a blind trust.”
Hot on the right
Super PAC says J.D. Vance ‘needs a course correction ASAP’
“Driving [the Republican Senate candidate's] negatives is the perception that he is anti-Trump. This has only grown since' November, said [a] presentation [from the pro-Vance Protect Ohio Values super PAC], which is based on polling data of 800 likely primary voters conducted Jan. 18-20,” Politico's Alex Isenstadt reports.
“The Senate race in Ohio is a high-profile example of how Trump is dominating Republican down-ballot primaries, and how his support is seen as make-or-break for those seeking the party’s nomination. Vance refashioned himself as a Trump supporter long ago, but his past comments are sticking to him. Meanwhile, Republican candidates are welding themselves to the former president and aggressively seeking out his endorsement; last spring, a handful of the Ohio Republican candidates met with Trump for an ‘Apprentice’-style boardroom audition for his support.”
Today in Washington
At 1:45 p.m., Biden will deliver remarks on manufacturing, union jobs and energy costs with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Biden and Vice President Harris will receive their weekly economic briefing at 2:45 p.m.
In closing
The Presidential Records Act: From Nixon’s Watergate tapes to Trump’s ‘burn bags’
After a weekend news cycle focused on former president Donald Trump's propensity for hand-shredding documents, Gillian Brockell takes a look back at where the Presidential Records Act came from.
“For most of the nation’s history, an outgoing president had personal control over his records. Some presidents took their documents with them; some destroyed them. President Franklin D. Roosevelt made the unprecedented move of donating his to National Archives and Records Administration so they could be made available to historians and the American public. (Of course, we have no way of knowing that Roosevelt or his administration didn’t destroy records that were less flattering.)”
“Then came President Richard M. Nixon and the Watergate scandal.”
Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.