Or perhaps support for Saied was more concentrated among those who are less committed to democracy and democratic norms? We looked at how support for Saied’s power grab correlated with respondents’ general support for democracy. We asked respondents which of these statements came closest to their view: “For people like me, it doesn’t matter what kind of government we have”; “Under some circumstances, a non-democratic government can be preferable”; or “Democracy is always preferable to any other kind of government.”