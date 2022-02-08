On paper, it was a powerful combination: Thiel’s money and Vance’s résumé. The well-regarded author of the book “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance seemed like he might be able to effectively bridge the divide between the conversations held at those much-discussed Georgetown dinner parties and the ones at dinner tables in Coshocton. Fill his pockets early and he hits the ground running.
This is not how it has worked out.
On Monday, Politico reported on new polling conducted by the firm Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Protect Ohio Values, the super PAC into which Thiel poured his money. The problem, Fabrizio found, was that Vance is increasingly being seen by Ohio Republicans not as the hard-right, pro-Trump fighter that he has tried to position himself as. Instead, they increasingly see him as the exact opposite: an opponent of the former president.
Why? Well, the fact that he was one certainly doesn’t help, nor does the fact that other well-funded groups like Club for Growth are paying to run ads like this one that are not subtle about elevating the issue.
The effect of spots like that one has been to hurt Vance in two ways.
“The groups where Vance has improved are those we don’t want him doing better with: Trump disapprovers and moderate/liberals,” the poll states. “Conversely, Vance is now underwater with strong Trump approvers and very conservative voters, groups needed to win a GOP primary.” In other words, Vance is being effectively separated from Donald Trump, hurting him among the voters more likely to vote in a primary and helping him with the ones less likely to.
In October, the pollsters found, 37 percent of Ohio Republicans said they would consider voting for Vance while only 9 percent said they wouldn’t. In the new poll, the percentage saying they would consider voting for him dropped slightly — and the percentage saying they wouldn’t had grown to essentially match it.
To be clear, Vance has tried very hard to position himself as a Trumpian candidate. For example, among his criticisms of Trump in 2016 — back in his “never Trump” days — was that Trump was targeting immigrants and Muslims. But last year, as a candidate, Vance tried to score points by disparaging Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-Neb.) embrace of refugees from Afghanistan. He has tried to emulate the refined Trumpiness of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) Twitter feed, eagerly trying to troll the left on whatever the news of the day happens to be. But he’s also been consistently outdone by another candidate for the Republican nomination, former state treasurer Josh Mandel. Mandel was also late to the Trump train, but his efforts to throw bombs into right-wing media seem somehow less calculated. Ohio Republicans say they would consider voting for Mandel at twice the rate they say they wouldn’t.
None of this is to say that Vance can’t still win. The race is a muddle of a number of candidates, all of whom land about equally in the Fabrizio head-to-head match-up, with a large percentage of respondents undecided. Trump himself hasn’t weighed in, though he has reportedly helped to clear the field a bit. Trump prides himself on being a kingmaker in primaries and is probably a little skittish about putting that to the test in the contest as it stands. But it’s also a race where, given the perceived benefits of association with Trump, he might have an outsized impact.
This is where Thiel comes back in. Thiel was a close ally of Trump both during the 2016 campaign and while Trump was president. When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg traveled to the White House to dine with Trump, for example, Thiel joined them. The reason he’s leaving the company’s board is that he “plans to focus his energies on the 2022 midterm elections,” according to an ally of Thiel who spoke with The Washington Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin and Michael Scherer. That the new poll was published on the same day that Thiel announced his decision to leave Meta seems like it’s not a coincidence. Perhaps Thiel can work some magic.
The problem is that Vance said those things about Trump. And not only did he say those things about Trump, but his explanations for why he now says something different are not always been terribly helpful — as when he was speaking to Time magazine’s Molly Ball shortly after he announced his candidacy.
He claimed to have been swayed by Trump’s opposition to establishment positions and the purported media outrage he inspired. He told Ball that he had gotten the chance to meet with Trump — a meeting set up by Thiel. Then the explanation: Trump, Vance said, was "the leader of this movement, and if I actually care about these people and the things I say I care about, I need to just suck it up and support him.”
J.D. Vance may yet become a U.S. senator from Ohio. But it’s easy to see his candidacy as a remarkable testing ground for two of the more potent forces in Republican politics: Trump and deep pockets. The pollster paid from Thiel’s pockets does not, at the moment, necessarily seem very optimistic about money’s chances.