To be clear, Vance has tried very hard to position himself as a Trumpian candidate. For example, among his criticisms of Trump in 2016 — back in his “never Trump” days — was that Trump was targeting immigrants and Muslims. But last year, as a candidate, Vance tried to score points by disparaging Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-Neb.) embrace of refugees from Afghanistan. He has tried to emulate the refined Trumpiness of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) Twitter feed, eagerly trying to troll the left on whatever the news of the day happens to be. But he’s also been consistently outdone by another candidate for the Republican nomination, former state treasurer Josh Mandel. Mandel was also late to the Trump train, but his efforts to throw bombs into right-wing media seem somehow less calculated. Ohio Republicans say they would consider voting for Mandel at twice the rate they say they wouldn’t.