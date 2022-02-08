Some Supreme Court analysts, however, think the court isn’t done with making it harder to sue based on racial gerrymandering. Later this year or next year when the court looks more closely at the Alabama case, the conservative justices could strike down a section of the Voting Rights Act (VRA) that is designed to protect minority representation. This section of the law prohibits voting practices that discriminate based on race. (In 2013, the Supreme Court led by Roberts struck down a key section of the Voting Rights Act that required the federal government to sign off on maps in certain states.)