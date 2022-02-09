But democratization often threatens these ethnic armies. In diverse societies, competitive elections may bring to power new leaders who no longer share the identity of the military. And new policy shifts may bring diversification and professionalization of the armed forces. This can be a threat to soldiers who have benefited from ethnically based recruitment and promotion criteria, which often include lucrative financial rewards. I found that in these circumstances, ethnic armies seize power nearly 90 percent of the time, reversing democratic gains.