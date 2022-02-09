Part of the reason for this is to make the protest seem far bigger than it actually is. Consider the column written by the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington at the end of last month. Titled “Which poll on support for trucker vaccine mandates do you believe?” his column contrasted the Maru poll mentioned above, a “professional [poll] with a select panel of participants,” with “the reaction of tens of thousands on social media.” Not being familiar with Warmington’s politics, I assumed this was a joke about the tendency to assume that online energy was a useful measure of support, which it isn’t. But the column is not a joke. By exaggerating the scale of and support for the protests, the right, especially in the United States, is indirectly exaggerating the scale of support for similar opposition here.