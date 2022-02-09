Instead, multiple health panels are launching bipartisan work to craft legislative packages addressing the nation’s mental health and addiction crises.
Two influential Senate committees announced details on their efforts yesterday. On the other side of the Capitol, House panels are also planning legislation and hearings, aides confirmed to The Health 202.
Pandemic fallout
The endeavor is, in part, spurred by the pandemic. For millions of Americans, the past two years included a revolving door of loss, grief, isolation and fear. The pandemic’s immense emotional toll exposed the barriers to quickly and easily accessing addiction and mental health care.
- “The committees have done mental health [and] substance use bills before, but covid really has lit a fire, if you will, and created additional need for action now,” said Mary Giliberti, the chief public policy officer for Mental Health America, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Drug overdose deaths hit record levels amid the pandemic, soaring to more than 100,000 over a 12-month period. Rates of depression and anxiety grew 5.1 percent during the earlier days of the coronavirus, from August 2020 to last February. And the Surgeon General has sounded the alarm about a crisis in youth mental health. (Meanwhile, the suicide rate dropped 3 percent in 2020, despite initial reporting suggesting it would likely rise, including in The Post.)
Yet crafting bipartisan legislation on Capitol Hill is no small feat. Doing so amid an election year is even harder with a shortened calendar and both sides attempting to score partisan points. But the issues have been bright spots of bipartisanship in the past, with lawmakers passing two opioid-related packages and mental health legislation since 2016.
Hill happenings
The efforts are largely in their infancy, so there’s not a lot of detail yet on how the packages would shape up, if they'd come to a vote and, importantly, whether they'd have a big impact. But here’s what we know.
The landscape in the Senate: At a hearing yesterday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) — the chairman of the influential Finance Committee — announced a goal of creating a bipartisan mental health package by this summer. This comes after the committee received input from hundreds of groups and individuals on potential fixes.
He announced a Democrat and Republican to lead each effort in five policy areas.
- This includes bolstering mental health care among youth; shoring up the workforce; increasing coordination in the system; ensuring mental health is treated the same as physical health; and easing access to telehealth services.
- The panel may hold at least two or three more hearings, including one slated for next week, according to a Democratic Finance Committee aide.
The Senate HELP Committee also said yesterday that it intends to write bipartisan legislation to strengthen addiction and mental health programs.
- “We’re very much in the preliminary phase of taking stock of where we are,” a senior GOP committee aide said. Staff members are still analyzing bills that have already been introduced and looking at reports from agencies and congressional watchdogs — and there may need to be a few more hearings, the aide said.
The landscape in the House: A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee is planning to hold a hearing on the coronavirus and mental health next week, a Democratic committee aide confirmed.
- The panel is working on reauthorizing programs at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, aides said. Last year, the House passed nine bills from the Energy and Commerce Committee on mental and behavioral health.
Meanwhile, the House Ways and Means Committee will be working on legislation, aiming to complete it this year, though a Democratic committee aide cautioned there’s no set timeline at this point.
Coronavirus
Covid deaths spike as omicron targets the unvaccinated, elderly
Despite being considered milder, daily death counts since the omicron variant surged are higher than they’ve been in a year — a time before vaccines became widely available, The Post’s data shows.
- The seven-day average of deaths during omicron has reached 2,600 in recent days, climbing past the peak of about 2,000 average daily fatalities during the delta surge in late September.
- Deaths lag hospitalizations, which reached record levels back in January.
- The latest victims tend to be older. The variant has also targeted the unvaccinated and medically vulnerable.
10M vaccines to be rolled out for children under 5
The pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out in two waves and is set to begin once the Food and Drug Administration greenlights the shot. That’s according to newly updated vaccine planning guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Preordering for jurisdictions began Monday.
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson quietly pauses production of its coronavirus vaccine
The halt in manufacturing of the one-dose vaccine is temporary, but has the potential to reduce the supply by a few hundred million doses — a hit that may affect developing countries previously let down on promises made by the American company, The New York Times reports. Late last year, J&J shut down the only plant making usable batches of the vaccine, which was in a facility in the Dutch city of Leiden.
Reproductive wars
Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals
Federally funded family planning clinics may continue to provide abortion referrals for patients after a federal appeals court opted against reinstating a Trump-era ban on the practice, the Associated Press reports.
The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied the request by a dozen Republican-led states to stop the Biden administration's rules before the next round of grants comes out.
The background: Former President Donald Trump had barred abortion referrals in the Title X program, and also required facilities to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics. But the Biden administration issued rules returning the program to how it operated under Obama.
More to come: The states could now appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
Vermont legislators move to put abortion amendment on the ballot
Vermont’s lawmakers took steps to permanently cement the right to abortion and contraception in the state’s constitution Tuesday — the first amendment of its kind in U.S. history, our colleague Caroline Kitchener reports.
Next up: Gov. Phil Scott (R) must sign off on the measure before it faces voters in the state this November, and he is expected to do so. And voters in Vermont, where 70 percent of people say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, are also expected to approve it.
Looking ahead: The legislation comes as the Supreme Court is expected to rule this summer on Mississippi’s controversial law barring abortion at 15 weeks — a decision that could significantly weaken, or altogether overturn, Roe v. Wade’s decades-old protections.
In other health news
Here’s what else you need to know:
In the states: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is expected to announce today that she’ll lift the state’s mask mandate for indoor places, sources told The New York Times. But it wasn’t clear if she’d renew or drop a separate mandate for the state’s schools.
- “Now is not the moment” to drop mask mandates in schools and other indoor places, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told Reuters yesterday. Her comments come after a slew of Democratic governors this week announced intentions to lift mandates in schools.
On the Hill: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved to discharge the nomination of Sam Bagenstos, to serve as the top lawyer for the Department of Health and Human Services, from a tie in the Senate Finance Committee in November. A Senate vote on the motion to discharge has not yet been scheduled.
- Senior Republican lawmaker Rep. Hal Rogers (Ky.) apologized late Tuesday after insulting Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) in an exchange where she first requested he wear a mask while in the U.S. Capitol, The Post’s Amy B Wang reports.
In the courts: A Texas man could spend up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sending a threatening message to a Maryland doctor who publicly promoted the coronavirus vaccine, our colleague Jasmine Hilton writes.
Lobbying watch: Major hospital groups are again seeking help from Congress from cuts to Medicare payment rates set to go into effect in April, citing additional pandemic-related expenses and heightened cost of staffing during a workforce shortage.
