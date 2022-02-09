As she put it on, a man leaving the store mocked her. “Gotta get that mask on!” he said — while not wearing a mask, of course. There was a brief, condescending exchange that culminated with my wife responding using language that the editors of The Post would ask I not include in this article.

It’s a useful incident to consider when reflecting on how the debate over containing the coronavirus has progressed. The man was not adhering to the state mandate, but, as of Thursday, there will be no mandate to which he needs to adhere. New York, like a number of other blue states, is rescinding its state-level mask guidance. Here, the mandate was implemented at the outset of the omicron variant surge. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) went further, announcing an end to masking in schools at the end of the month.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Murphy and fellow Democrats like Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.) are linking the shifts to the decline in cases after the spike that accompanied the emergence of the omicron variant. But they’re also acknowledging in the news media that the changes in policy are driven by the broad, bipartisan exhaustion with the pandemic. The New York Times reported that Murphy conducted focus groups measuring that frustration and that his decision to rescind mask mandates for schools was linked to that frustration.

This is politics, of course, and the will of the voters is important to track. But allowing the impression to set that politics is the central driver for the change — an impression that’s hard to avoid at this point — Democratic leaders are both undercutting their ability to respond to the pandemic moving forward and undercutting two years of rhetoric.

Consider six blue areas that either implemented statewide mask mandates as omicron emerged or that recently announced plans to scale back mask-wearing. We’re focused on cases here and not deaths because cases precede death totals by several weeks (for obvious reasons) and because mask-wearing effectively targets infection at the front end.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Two things stand out.

First, that the trajectory of new cases in places that implemented new mandates certainly does suggest that the need for such mandates has diminished. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks it’s too early and one could certainly wonder if this isn’t an example of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous line about rolling back voting rights: It’s like “throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.” Maybe the masks were the reason those cases had dropped.

Except that we then come to the second thing that stands out: The case surge and recession was about the same in states that did and didn’t implement a mandate. Murphy didn’t implement a new statewide mask mandate, and the per capita case count in New Jersey was about the same as the one in New York, which did.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The reason for this seems obvious and is illustrated by that anecdote with my wife. Americans will, by now, largely do what they want to do in containing the virus: Mandates likely helped spur more people to wear masks than otherwise would; people whose opposition would prompt them to grumble but not go so far as to record themselves yelling at the Home Depot clerk in the hopes they’d go viral on Rumble. But just as many Americans won’t get vaccinated, many won’t wear masks or scale back large gatherings, even as cases in an area increase.

This has been the complicating factor for the government’s response for more than a year, and one that has overlapped with partisan politics. Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis simply threw up their hands at trying to encourage mask-wearing and vaccination months ago, but now Democratic governors seem to be increasingly willing to adopt that same position.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) summarized this increasingly common attitude in December: “You don’t tell people what to wear. You don’t tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to. If they get frostbite, it’s their own darn fault.” He did not implement a mask mandate when omicron spiked in his state.

It’s easy to see how this poses a potential future challenge. Revoking a mandate while expressing cautious optimism that one won’t be needed in the future is very different than revoking a mandate and declaring victory. What happens if this fall a new variant emerges that has a high mortality rate but can be well-contained by a cloth mask? Would Murphy and Polis not mandate mask-wearing? Again, this is the DeSantis bet: Keep your head down and hope things don’t get too bad. (Or spin it if it does.)

The Democratic Party and President Biden for two years have argued that they are the party of following the science. A narrative about giving up containment efforts due to political pressure severely undercuts that argument. Consider the confidence in the roots of decision-making by health officials that was captured in a Pew Research Center poll released on Wednesday. When guidance changed, most Democrats saw it as a reflection of increased understanding and new research. Republicans viewed the changes with skepticism.

If the guidance is being influenced primarily by politics, which of the above perspectives is reinforced?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also worth noting, as journalist James Surowiecki did on Twitter, that some of the changes being advocated (like Murphy’s decision to end mask-wearing in schools) aren’t dependent on clear scientific analysis. As is the case with many other aspects of the virus, the research on the effects of mask-wearing for kids isn’t clear. There are certainly strong opinions on it, with parents on both the left and the right organizing in defense of their positions, but this shouldn’t be the driver of a state’s response.

The Republican Party sees CDC guidance on masks in schools as a political hit on Democrats. So, it seems, does Murphy.

The good news is that much of American life is approaching something like normal. Many employers still mandate masks, and there are still frustrating rules around possible exposure that are upending workplaces and schools. Both of those should presumably loosen as omicron cases recede and, hopefully, remain low.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So the danger for Democratic governors is not in pulling back containment measures; it’s in pulling them back predicated on the pandemic being effectively over instead of as a step toward normalcy. It not only undercuts the ability to reintroduce recommendations or mandates in the future, it also undercuts the rationale for doing so, the trust Democrats (at least) have that decisions are being made based on consideration of the available evidence. And it’s just strange: If mask mandates are revoked, how much complaint will there be if it’s accompanied with a “but we’re watching to see what happens”?