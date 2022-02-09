“We’re a free-market economy,” Pelosi told reporters then. “They should be able to participate in that.”

Asked Wednesday about legislation to ban lawmakers from trading stocks, which has gained traction in recent weeks, Pelosi sounded more amenable — albeit far from throwing the full weight of her support behind it — noting that the Committee on House Administration was currently reviewing options members had submitted.

“I do believe in the integrity of people in public service. I want the public to have that understanding,” Pelosi said. “We have to do this to deter something that we see as a problem. … And if that’s what the members want to do, then that’s what we will do.”

Pelosi also said she wanted to see fines tightened for violating the Stock Act, which requires members of Congress to report any stock trades they make within a certain time period. And she suggested that any ban on individual stock trades for lawmakers should be applied “government-wide.”

“The third branch of government, the judiciary, has no reporting. The Supreme Court has no disclosure. It has no reporting of stock transactions. And it makes important decisions every day,” Pelosi said. “Our members have been saying this for years: Why does the Supreme Court of the United States have no disclosure, financial disclosure? … In the executive branch, when they divest of their stock, they don’t pay capital gains. So that’s an interesting feature.”

“But it’s complicated and members will figure it out, and then we’ll go forward with what the consensus is,” Pelosi concluded.

Ironically, it was Pelosi’s initial rejection of a possible ban that gave momentum to the legislation, according to Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) who co-sponsored a bill with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) last year that would ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

“The news of the speaker’s comments blew the lid off the issue,” Roy said last month.

A recent Business Insider investigation found that, since 2020, 49 members of Congress and 182 staffers have violated the Stock Act by not reporting their trades in a timely fashion, with minimal or no consequences.

Last month, Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) introduced a similar bill to that of Spanberger and Roy. Their legislation would require members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their stocks in a blind trust while the member is in office — intended to prevent insider trading, or the appearance of it, given that lawmakers can have access to privileged information.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) teamed up to introduce similar legislation this week as well.

“People across this country need to have complete confidence that when members of Congress are making decision that those decisions are based on what those members believe is best for the public and not what’s best for them financially,” Warren said on MSNBC’s “Stephanie Ruhle Reports” Wednesday.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also introduced a competing proposal in January, which proponents of a ban have taken as more evidence of bipartisan support. Both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) have said they would support such a ban as well.

“We have different bills from a variety of different members and I’ve asked our members to get together and try to come up with one bill,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday. “But I would like to see it done.”