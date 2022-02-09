Navarro is among a growing list of Trump advisers who have been subpoenaed by the panel and, like some of them, it seemed likely Wednesday that he would seek to avoid testifying by citing Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

“Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol,” said the panel’s chair, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) in a statement accompanying the release of a formal letter to Navarro. “More than 500 witnesses have provided information in our investigation, and we expect Mr. Navarro to do so as well.”

Thompson added that Navarro “hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans.”

Navarro responded Wednesday with a stinging statement rejecting the request, the committee’s legitimacy, and blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) among others for the violence that occurred that day.

“As the domestic terrorists running the January 6 partisan witch hunt are well aware, President Trump has invoked Executive Privilege; and it is not my privilege to waive,” Navarro said in a prepared statement emailed to The Washington Post. “They should negotiate any waiver of the privilege with the president and his attorneys directly, not through me.”

This is not Navarro’s first time claiming executive privilege. Last year, he declined to cooperate with a House panel probing the governments coronavirus response, saying he would not comply with its subpoena, citing a “direct order” from Trump to claim executive privilege.

In Wednesday’s letter accompanying the subpoena, Thompson cited news reports that Navarro “worked with Steve Bannon and others to develop and implement a plan to delay Congress’s certification of, and ultimately change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”

The letter also cites Navarro’s recent book in which he detailed a plan he dubbed “The Green Bay Sweep,” which he described as the “last best chance to snatch a stolen election from the Democrats’ jaws of deceit.” The subpoena also described a Navarro report released on line that repeated “many claims of purported fraud in the election that have been discredited.”

In his statement, Navarro touted his book and proclaimed that the last thing he, the president and other advisers wanted was violence and chaos that emerged that day.

“I refer this tribunal to Chapter 21 of his book, ‘In Trump Time’ for what is in the public record about the Green Bay Sweep plan to insure election integrity — the last three people on God’s good earth who wanted chaos and violence on Capitol Hill were President Trump, Steve Bannon, and I. Why did Pelosi, the Capitol Hill police, and the Pentagon leave the perimeter unguarded?” Navarro wrote.

The committee asked Navarro to provide requested documents by Feb. 23 and to appear for a deposition March 2.

The committee has issued scores of subpoenas in its ongoing probe and has received cooperation from 500 witnesses, Thompson said. The list of those subpoenaed includes some of the former president’s closest advisers, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Bannon.

The Navarro subpoena is the latest move by the committee to seek information as part of its investigation into last year’s violence at the Capitol. Last month, it subpoenaed members of Trump’s outside legal team who pursued and disseminated unfounded claims of mass election fraud, including Trump’s former personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, former White House aide Boris Epshteyn, and lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.