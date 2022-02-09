“We’ve tasked the House Administration Committee to review the options that members are putting forth,” she told reporters at her weekly news conference. “It’s complicated, and members will figure it out. And then we’ll go forward with what the consensus is.”
“I assume that they’ll have it pretty soon,” she said.
Pelosi, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, had bluntly opposed taking such action as recently as December, though she eased off last month and said she would do what her caucus wanted.
Her searchable disclosures show her husband, Paul Pelosi, is a high-volume trader. Last year, NPR and Reuters documented the trend among some investment strategists of tracking his trades and copying his purchases and sales.
But Pelosi’s change of heart still has a long way to go before it could become law. Her declaration this morning pointed to many unanswered questions about the who, what, where, when and how of any new restrictions. She said they would have to be “government-wide” and apply to the federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court.
So the project faces a tortuous legislative road as lawmakers nail down exactly who would be covered: Lawmakers? Spouses? Dependents? Federal judges?
There is bipartisan, bicameral support in Congress for new restrictions. Self-policing in a meaningful way could help defuse the appearance of conflicts of interest among lawmakers who, by the nature of their work, have considerable access to non-public information. It could also be a political boon for vulnerable incumbents.
Pelosi’s comments came one day after Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) embraced the idea and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he would “take a look at that kind of legislation” though he had not “given that any serious thought.”
McConnell also said he kept his money in a mutual fund and advised colleagues to do so as well “because I think it prevents such suggestions that you are engaged in insider trading." (His financial disclosures show his wife, former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, does trade individual stocks.)
Asked about the idea of forbidding members from buying and selling individual stocks, Schumer told a news conference “I believe in it” and said he had tasked some lawmakers “to get together to try to come up with one bill. I would like to see it done." (His disclosures are here.)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has reportedly floated banning the practice if Republicans retake Congress in November.
Where things stand
While the Speaker had said she’d rather toughen the penalties and requirements of the 2012 STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act, a recent investigation by Insider found at least 55 lawmakers of both parties failed to follow its disclosure rules in 2021.
“We have to tighten the fines on those who violate the STOCK Act. It’s certainly not sufficient to deter behavior,” she said again Wednesday. Fines can reportedly run as low as $200.
In a December editorial calling for new restrictions, The Washington Post noted calls for additional safeguards grew “after news broke that numerous lawmakers were making questionable stock trades in the pandemic’s early days, when Congress was receiving frequent closed-door briefings by health and national security officials.”
Last month, my colleague Meagan Flynn documented some of the ban proposals, keying in on those from Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) in the House and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) in the Senate.
“The bills would require members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their stocks in a blind trust while the member is in office — intended to prevent insider trading, or the appearance of it, given that lawmakers can have access to privileged information,” Meagan wrote.
“Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced a competing proposal last week, excluding dependents and with different enforcement mechanisms — more evidence to Spanberger of the bipartisan energy surrounding the idea, even if some differences may need to be ironed out.”
Biden?
Which takes us to President Biden, who has not weighed in, though White House press secretary Jen Psaki and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese have done so.
“The president didn't trade individual stocks when he was a senator,” Psaki told reporters last month. “He also believes that everyone should be held to the highest standard, but he'll let … the leadership in Congress and members of Congress determine what the rules should be.”
Asked about the proposals a few days earlier, in an interview with CNBC, Deese noted Americans’ low trust in political institutions and said “anything we can do to try to restore that faith, I think it makes a lot of sense.”
So where does Biden stand now?
He “believes that all government agencies and officials, including independent agencies, should be held to the highest ethical standards, including the avoidance of any suggestion of conflicts of interest,” White House spokeswoman Emilie Simons told The Daily 202. “At this early point in the legislative process, the White House has not endorsed any bill text.”
What's happening now
White House approves plan to help Americans leave Ukraine if Russia attacks
“Some of the 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Corps being deployed to Poland to bolster that ally will in coming days begin to set up checkpoints, tent camps and other temporary facilities inside Poland’s border with Ukraine in preparation to serve arriving Americans, U.S. officials said. The troops aren’t authorized to enter Ukraine and won’t evacuate Americans or fly aircraft missions from inside Ukraine, officials said,” the Wall Street Journal’s Gordon Lubold and Nancy A. Youssef report.
- “Instead, the officials said, the mission would be to provide logistics support to help coordinate the evacuation of Americans from Poland, after they arrive there from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, likely by land and without U.S. military support.”
“Looming over the current planning on Ukraine, defense officials said, is the memory of the rapid evacuation of more than 100,000 Americans and Afghans that U.S. and allied forces conducted in Kabul last August ending the U.S.’s war in Afghanistan.”
Giuliani asked Michigan prosecutor to give voting machines to Trump team
“Antrim County prosecutor James Rossiter said in an interview that Giuliani and several colleagues made the request during a telephone call after the county initially misreported its election results. The inaccurate tallies meant that Joe Biden appeared to have beaten Trump by 3,000 votes in a Republican stronghold, an error that soon placed Antrim at the center of false claims by Trump that the election had been stolen,” Jon Swaine, Emma Brown and Jacqueline Alemany report.
Fears of Ukraine invasion rise as top Russian commanders fly to Belarus for massive joint military drill
“Top Russian military commanders flew into neighboring Belarus on Wednesday for a massive military exercise amid Western alarm that it could provide cover for a multipronged invasion of Ukraine,” Robyn Dixon and Rachel Pannett report.
Fauci says U.S. exiting ‘full-blown’ pandemic
“[Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser,] said decisions on coronavirus restrictions will be increasingly made on a local level, 'as we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of covid-19, which we are certainly heading out of,’” Amy Cheng, Annabelle Timsit and Brittany Shammas report.
Obama to speak to House Democrats virtually on Thursday
“[Former president Barack Obama,] who has kept his public appearances to a minimum since leaving office, will participate in a keynote discussion with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur reports.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
Potential Supreme Court nominee faces questions on religious rights case
“Leondra R. Kruger argued 12 cases at the Supreme Court, representing the United States in both Republican and Democratic administrations, and one of them is receiving special scrutiny as President Biden decides whether to nominate her to the bench,” Robert Barnes reports.
“The Supreme Court’s 2012 decision in Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was a unanimous loss for the Obama administration and a landmark win for religious organizations. The justices for the first time agreed with lower courts and the organizations that the Constitution provides a ‘ministerial exception’ that shields churches and other religious groups from anti-discrimination laws in certain hiring and firing decisions.”
- “Kruger, then a lawyer in the solicitor general’s office and now a justice on the California Supreme Court, failed to win even the vote of her recent boss — Justice Elena Kagan, who was confirmed to the court in 2010 after serving as President Barack Obama’s solicitor general. Kagan termed the government’s argument ‘amazing,’ and not in a good way.”
… and beyond
Liz Cheney’s exile
“The wrath that national Republicans have unleashed on Ms. Cheney — the Republican National Committee voted to censure her the day before the Rock Springs gala — is nothing compared to the fury she is encountering from Wyoming Republicans. The state party not only censured her but adopted a resolution to effectively disown her,” the New York Times’s Reid J. Epstein reports. “Yet her response has been to become strangely invisible in her home state.”
- “Ms. Cheney hasn’t appeared at a state Republican Party function in more than two years and hasn’t been to an in-person event for any of the party’s 23 county chapters since 2020.”
“Ms. Cheney’s focus on events in Washington rather than Wyoming is all the more striking given that she faces a well-known primary opponent who has been endorsed by Mr. Trump and the state Republican Party. And it is raising questions in Wyoming about whether she is counting on Democrats to bail her out in the August primary — or even whether she really is battling to hold on to her office.”
The Biden agenda
Biden calls Florida bill restricting LGBTQ discussion in schools ‘hateful’ after DeSantis signals support
“President Biden has slammed legislation proposed by Republicans in Florida that aims to restrict some classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in the state’s schools,” Adela Suliman reports.
“Biden, in a tweet on Tuesday, called the proposal a ‘hateful bill’ and said he would give his full support to the young people who may be affected. Critics have dubbed it the ‘Don’t say gay’ bill — but supporters say it is about parental rights.”
Biden’s team keeps leaking Russia intel
“The Biden administration has gone to unusual lengths to publicly share intelligence about Russia’s threat to Ukraine, using targeted media leaks and other methods to warn the world of everything from the specifics of Moscow’s troop build-up to an alleged Kremlin plot to fake an attack that justifies an invasion,” Politico’s Nahal Toosi reports.
“The strategy has its fans, but some national security veterans wonder if the administration is taking it too far.”
Will Biden miss his window for climate action?
“President Biden isn't just about to lose the window for Democrats to pass legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He could also lose a president's best backup leverage: the ability to cut them through executive and regulatory actions,” Axios’s Andrew Freedman reports.
“Why it matters: The Biden administration may soon find itself hamstrung by unfavorable court rulings, including West Virginia v. EPA, a Supreme Court case scheduled for oral arguments on Feb. 28 that could curtail the EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.”
As Biden’s nominee to head the FDA stalls in Senate, the agency’s agenda is in limbo
“President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration has stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, an unexpected setback that could delay decisions on electronic cigarettes and a raft of other high-profile health issues pending at the agency,” the Associated Press’s Matthew Perrone reports.
"Biden nominated Dr. Robert Califf for the job in November after a 10-month search that critics complained left a leadership vacuum at the powerful regulatory agency, which has played a central role in the COVID-19 response effort.”
The White House has begun reaching out to potential Supreme Court nominees
“A senior administration source told CNN that there have been no in-person meetings between candidates and White House staff as yet, and that some interactions with staff are likely to be over the phone,” CNN’s Ariane de Vogue, John Harwood, Joan Biskupic and Betsy Klein report.
“Daily strategy meetings inside the West Wing are also underway as Biden has spent several evenings in the residence reviewing binders related to past cases of potential picks.”
Covid deaths by age group, visualized
“More than 900,000 Americans have died of covid-19. The latest victims tend to be older, according to a Post review of federal data. Nearly half of the deaths in January 2022 were among those 75 and older, compared to about a third in September,” our colleagues Fenit Nirappil and Dan Keating report.
Hot on the left
A new proposal to counter China: Pay for negative news coverage
“A tech and manufacturing bill currently moving through Congress allocates $500 million for media outlets to produce journalism for overseas audiences that is critical of China,” Lee Harris writes for the American Prospect.
“Meant to ‘combat Chinese disinformation,’ the bill would direct funding to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, a U.S.-run foreign media service, as well as local outlets and programs to train foreign journalists.”
- “While both bills stipulate that the U.S.-funded media coverage should be ‘independent,' that mandate could be at odds with other requirements in the legislation. There is, at the very least, an appearance of conflict. For example, the Senate bill aims to crowd out Chinese investment in developing countries, and also encourages criticism of China’s projects in those markets.”
Hot on the right
The burgeoning “People’s Convoy”
“Canada’s truckers have paralyzed Ottawa and unsettled the country’s politics over vaccine and mask mandates. Now Americans want in on the action," Politico's Mark Scott reports.
“A nationwide convoy — starting in California before heading toward Washington, D.C. — is expected to get underway on March 4 amid a growing clamor from those who believe their freedoms are under threat from government Covid-19 restrictions.”
Today in Washington
At 2:30 p.m., Biden and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will have a roundtable with CEOs of electric utilities to discuss the Build Back Better agenda.
In closing
Sounds like it’s been a rough morning for PBS NewsHour’s Geoff Bennett. Wishing you a sanitizer-free coffee tomorrow, Geoff.
