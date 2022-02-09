The RNC is indeed right that what it has done is very much in line with what the party’s base wants. A strong majority of Republicans, after all, wrongly believe Trump somehow won the 2020 election. A Pew Research Center poll released Tuesday — even as this was all blowing up — showed 65 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning voters say too much attention has been paid to Jan. 6. And 8 in 10 said they had little or no confidence that the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation would be fair and reasonable.