Cher Scarlett, a former Apple employee who last year filed an SEC complaint alleging the company made false statements to the agency about its policies on NDAs, said in an interview Monday that the SEC contacted her in late January to inquire about her allegations.
It’s unclear whether the agency has opened a formal investigation into Apple’s statements and its rules on NDAs, or what the full scope of any inquiry may be. “The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation,” SEC spokesperson Cory Jarvis said.
But it’s the first indication that federal regulators are digging deeper into Apple’s policies on NDAs, which the company said it doesn't allow — a fact that workers like Scarlett have disputed.
Scarlett, who as an Apple employee criticized what she described as a culture of discrimination at the company, in October filed an SEC complaint claiming the tech giant sought to bar her from speaking out about issues at the company as part of a settlement agreement.
Documents reviewed by The Technology 202 show that a staff attorney from the SEC’s enforcement division reached out to Scarlett regarding an unspecified “investigation” last month. Scarlett said the communication led to multiple discussions about her complaint against Apple.
“They have been investigating this, I don't know for how long, but they did tell me it's going to take a while,” said Scarlett, who added that she is cooperating with the agency.
Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock said the company has not been contacted by the SEC and is not aware of an investigation. Rosenstock added in a statement, “Every employee has the right to discuss their wages, hours and working conditions and this is included in our business conduct policy.”
Apple is also applying protections afforded under California’s Silenced No More Act “across the US, regardless of where employees work,” Rosenstock said. The state law, which bars companies from using nondisclosure agreements to prohibit employees from speaking out about discrimination, only applies to workers based in California.
NDAs, nondisparagement agreements and other concealment clauses have drawn added scrutiny amid waves of employee activism across Silicon Valley workforces.
And they have become a major battleground for workers, organizers and advocates as they push to hold major tech companies accountable for how they treat their employees, particularly those from marginalized or underrepresented backgrounds.
And Apple, in particular, is facing mounting pressure from shareholders and state leaders to disclose more about its policies around NDAs, which workers’ rights advocates say serve to silence employees who may be discriminated against or abused.
Shareholders submitted a proposal last year urging Apple to prepare a public report analyzing risks to the company “associated with its use of concealment clauses in the context of harassment, discrimination and other unlawful acts.”
Apple pushed back, telling the SEC in October that it had “already substantially implemented the underlying concerns and objectives of the proposal.” Apple said its policy “is to not use such clauses,” known as concealment clauses.
But the SEC in December rejected Apple’s bid to exclude the proposal, which is now poised to be taken up at the company’s next annual shareholder meeting in March.
Launching formal investigations gives the SEC added power to seek documents and information from companies, according to Sean McKessy, a partner at the Phillips & Cohen law firm who led the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower until 2016.
“When a formal order is issued and a specific investigation is opened … that means that the full powers of the commission are now available for an investigation, which means their subpoena power is included,” he said.
He added that due to the agency’s “sparse” resources, “it's nearly impossible to think of a scenario where the staff would go to the point of opening up an investigation, [contacting] somebody … unless they were serious about it, unless it was an active investigation.”
State leaders called on the SEC to investigate whether Apple misled the agency and its investors by claiming its policy is not to use concealment clauses.
“Multiple news reports have stated that whistleblower documents demonstrate Apple uses the very concealment clauses it repeatedly claimed it does not use,” they wrote, as The Technology 202 reported Monday.
Pinterest whistleblower Ifeoma Ozoma, who helped organize the letter, told me Sunday that there “at the very least should be an investigation and, in my personal opinion, should be fines levied against the company for using a formal process to lie to a federal agency.”
Lawmakers want YouTube to take down suicide videos
Amid spiking teen suicide rates, Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) is calling on YouTube to take down videos explaining how to die by suicide, Tatum Hunter reports for The Technology 202. “Let this serve as notice that we will not stop this fight until the videos come down,” Wild said Tuesday during a Zoom webinar, flanked by clinicians and mental health advocates.
Wild and two dozen other lawmakers sent a letter to YouTube, which is owned by Google parent company Alphabet, in 2020 asking it to remove the videos, display suicide help resources more prominently, add pop-ups directing visitors to resources or add lengthy introductions to the videos, which include titles like “How to Tie a Noose” and “Painless Ways to Commit Suicide.”
YouTube said it will look into the videos, Wild said. In meetings, YouTube lobbyists also suggested it’s hard to know whether the videos contribute directly to teen suicides, she said. The company has yet to remove the videos or add more prominent warnings, she said.
“Content promoting suicide or self-harm is not allowed on YouTube, and our policies prohibit videos with instructions on committing suicide, including by using a noose,” YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said.
Emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts by teens began to rise at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, a study by the CDC found. A year later, in February and March 2021, those visits had increased 50.6 percent for girls and 4 percent for boys compared with the same period in 2019. Most childhood suicides occur by hanging or suffocation in the child’s bedroom, according to a 2021 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
“We know they are in a fragile state. We know that the circumstances of the pandemic have not been ideal for anybody’s mental health,” Wild said. “Why are we going to allow something that facilitates or enables people to be able to reach out and figure out a way to end their lives?”
Facebook Oversight Board wants company to revamp doxing rules
The board said Facebook shouldn’t let its users share people’s home addresses even when the information is publicly available, Reuters’s Elizabeth Culliford reports. The company’s rules say people shouldn’t share “personally identifiable information about yourself or others,” but may allow posts when the information is considered “publicly available” through news reports or some public records.
“The board said Meta should remove this exemption and should ensure exceptions for newsworthy content should be consistently applied,” Culliford writes. “It also said [Facebook parent] Meta should allow external images of private residences when the property is the focus of the news story, though not for organizing protests against the resident.” The company has 60 days to respond publicly.
Pro-China Twitter accounts diluted power of hashtag critical of Olympics
Researchers say the accounts’ use of the hashtag #GenocideGames appeared to be designed to make it harder for activists to mobilize around the hashtag during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Wall Street Journal’s Georgia Wells and Liza Lin report. At least five U.S. lawmakers have used the hashtag to criticize China, which is accused of detaining and trying to “reeducate” more than 1 million Uyghurs in the northwest Xinjiang region.
“The Chinese propaganda apparatus has been very focused on defending their image regarding the treatment of the Uyghur, while also promoting the Olympics,” Clemson University professor Darren Linvill told the Journal. “This hashtag is at the nexus of those two things.” A Twitter spokeswoman told the outlet that it had taken action on some of the tweets because of rule violations. They said the tweets were part of a China-backed network the company first identified in December.
Inside the industry
