Emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts by teens began to rise at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, a study by the CDC found. A year later, in February and March 2021, those visits had increased 50.6 percent for girls and 4 percent for boys compared with the same period in 2019. Most childhood suicides occur by hanging or suffocation in the child’s bedroom, according to a 2021 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.