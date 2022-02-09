Trump’s statement, in which he continued to repeat false claims about election fraud, came a day after McConnell became the highest-ranking Republican elected official to criticize the RNC for the resolution censuring Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the House panel investigating attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Pushing back against language in the RNC resolution that described the committee’s work as “a persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” McConnell described the attack as a “violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.”
“The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC,” he said.
In his statement, Trump attacked McConnell on several unrelated issues as well, saying he had not done enough to counter the Biden administration on “the invasion of our Borders,” “rising Inflation,” “Unconstitutional mandates” and the “incompentent (sic) Afghanistan withdrawal.”
Trump then took a shot at McConnell for not intervening to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed,” Trump said.