Over the past few weeks, President Biden has, in fact, been less of Senator Biden.

He’s been a bit more of Mayor Biden.

He has touted new factory openings, announcing that a new semiconductor plant was coming to Columbus, Ohio, and cheering an electric vehicle charging station plant opening in Lebanon, Tenn. He has traveled to funerals and visited natural disaster sites more frequently than other presidents, mingling with neighbors and survivors like a local pol.

Story continues below advertisement

He has expressed envy about the work municipalities can do without the weight of partisanship, where a pothole knows no political party. He is increasingly expressing a yearning for closer proximity to voters outside the White House bubble, where he can get the kind of daily interactions — and immediate feedback — that local officials receive.

Advertisement

“Mayors carry the quality of the people’s lives on your shoulders,” Biden told a group of city leaders last month. “Everything you do every day affects their lives more than almost anything anybody else does. And you can make or break a person’s day.”

The challenge for Biden these days is that the local feedback he does get is not always neighborly. On Thursday, as he visited a community college here, crude signs and vulgar anti-Biden slogans appeared along his route. A crowd gathered to protest his policies on abortion, transgender athletes and more.

Story continues below advertisement

“Get your grubby hands off my healthcare,” read one sign. Another — hoisted by a bearded, tattooed man — warned, “We won’t forget what you stole: Jobs, Freedoms, History, Elections, Our Future.”

In a sense, Biden has always carried himself as a local pol, and he has attempted to keep that approach even in the presidency. He still spends most weekends at his house in Wilmington, Del. He came up in the politics of Delaware, a small state whose population is exceeded by at least 10 American cities.

Advertisement

Biden has a disdain for government-speak, and he doesn’t like it when staffers use acronyms. He tells speechwriters to write as if they were trying to communicate to a family member. For decades, he took pride in working in Washington but never living there, his daily ritual of riding the Amtrak becoming a symbol of his image as an everyman.

But despite his professed desire to get out of the Washington area, Biden’s trip here on Thursday was only the third time he’d done so in three weeks. And all of his visits — to Pittsburgh, New York and now Culpeper — have been within 250 miles of Washington.

“He’s still trying — he’s trying to get on that plane,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said on Tuesday. “If he could spend every day on the road, he probably would do that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, she said, he’s been bogged down with other pressing issues. He’s trying to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, she noted, and monitoring Russia’s potential moves into Ukraine.

Advertisement

It may not be until after the State of Union address in early March, she added, but there will be more travel. “Otherwise, maybe he’ll fire one of us — I don’t know,” she offered. “But he’s eager to do that. He wants to be out in the country.”

Of course, the idea that Biden is more like a small-town mayor than an imperious president, a guy who just wants to mingle with ordinary folks, is partly an exercise in political branding. Still, his glad-handing, backslapping and embracing often seem to perk him up. During the campaign, he would linger for hours talking to voters along the rope line.

Story continues below advertisement

Arriving at the airport Thursday morning, Biden was greeted by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. At the Germanna Community College-Daniel Technology Center complex, he met with Joshua Davis, a 12-year-old boy with diabetes, hearing from Davis’s family about high prescription drug costs. On the stage, after the seventh-grader told the audience how insulin shots affect but don’t define him, Biden smiled at the boy’s poise.

Advertisement

“I could no more have done that when I was 12 years old than fly,” Biden said, remarking about, and demonstrating, his childhood stutter.

He wished Joshua an early happy birthday, noting he’d soon be a teenager. He pointed to his brother and asked his father to stand and be recognized.

It was in many ways a typical political event. But Biden has been able to do far fewer of them since entering the White House.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden got his start in politics when he was elected in 1970 as a New Castle County councilor, a designation that gets prominent mention in the third sentence of the biography posted on the White House website.

Matt Meyer, the current New Castle County executive, told a meeting of the National Association of Counties of the time a constituent called Biden to insist that a dead animal be removed from her street. Biden arrived in a pickup truck that night and removed the animal himself.

Advertisement

“It was too hard,” Biden said of his tenure as a local official, explaining his decision to run for Senate as a 29-year-old. “They know where you live!”

Biden has always spoken of mayors with a certain amount of reverence. “If you noticed, I hired a lot of governors and mayors,” he said during a National Governor’s Association meeting last week. “Because they know how to get things done.”

Story continues below advertisement

His Cabinet includes Tom Vilsack (former mayor of Mount Pleasant, Iowa), Marcia L. Fudge (former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio), Marty Walsh (former mayor of Boston) and Pete Buttigieg (former mayor of South Bend, Ind.).

When he looked for someone to handle the high-profile role of implementing the infrastructure law, he turned to Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans. He has forged a relationship and alliance with New York Mayor Eric Adams, traveling to hold events with him last week.

If there is a mayor — or a former mayor — in the audience, Biden likes to recognize them from the stage. He almost always jokes, “Thanks for the passport into the city.”

He has noted that mayors deal with matters on a practical level that Washington may address only in theory, saying, “It sounds silly but, ‘Will the garbage get picked up?’ ‘Will I be safe walking in the park?’ ”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He likes that mayors deal with subjects that often are not partisan, and he confesses he has not been able to lower the political temperature in Washington as much as he’d hoped. And he speaks now with a bit of wistfulness at how close a mayor is to his or her constituents.

“You know there’s no way to walk into the corner drugstore without being accosted immediately as to what’s going on. Right?” he said to laughter recently in a talk to the Conference of Mayors. “Well, so you know what it means to solve real problems, to be held accountable for the people you serve.”

Not all the feedback Thursday was negative. Two women outside the event held supportive signs, one that read: “We ❤️ Joe.”