Unfortunately for Biden, things have not improved since that news conference. On Thursday, CNN released a new poll conducted by SSRS that showed Biden’s approval sinking to 41 percent. That helped push his average approval rating lower as well, as calculated by FiveThirtyEight. Biden’s approval rating is now worse than any modern president at the same point according to FiveThirtyEight, save one: Donald Trump. And even in contrast to Trump, Biden is only running about even.

What must be particularly galling about the new CNN poll to Biden’s team is that CNN’s polls had been consistently outperforming the average in recent months. As the average dropped late last summer, CNN’s polling stayed up near 50 percent. Then, in January and February, it slipped by nearly 10 points. (On the graph below, the CNN polls are marked at the point when the pollster completed its outreach to respondents.)

You can see that shift when we break out various demographic groups, looking at Biden’s peak in CNN’s polling (last April), his November pre-drop numbers and the most recent poll. Over and over, demographic groups slipped a bit from April to November and then turned more sharply downward.

The two shifts that you’ll want to make particular note of are the numbers for non-Whites and Democrats. Among the first group, Biden’s approval sits at only 57 percent. Among Black Americans, 92 percent of whom supported Biden in 2020, it’s only 69 percent. Ninety-five percent of Democrats voted for Biden but only 83 percent currently approve of the job he’s doing.

Approval ratings are volatile, so this could turn around but in recent years they aren’t that volatile. Since about 2010, approval ratings have mostly been a partisan tug-of-war, with the president’s party strongly backing him and the opposition strongly opposing him. Independents are in the middle and generally drive the overall figure, so Biden’s 15-point drop with that group since last April is important. But the good news, such as it is, is that Biden likely can’t fall too much more; 60 percent of his current approval comes from Democrats and another third from independents, most of whom are likely independents who tend to lean Democratic anyway.

You may wonder why it matters that Biden’s approval ratings are low, which is certainly fair. There are two key concerns for Democrats, however.

The first is control of Congress. Holding a narrow majority in the first midterm of a presidency is always hard for the president’s party, but when the president is deeply unpopular, that becomes all but impossible. In 2018, for example, economic indicators suggested that Republicans would not get blown out. But Trump’s lousy approval rating suggested that they would, and they were. What followed was the opposition taking power in the House and new pressure on Trump’s presidency.

Even before then, though, Biden needs legislators to join him in votes. If embattled Democrats from swing districts think that allying with Biden is toxic to their reelection chances, as he may be, they’re going to be less likely to provide the last few votes to pass controversial legislation. Or they may be perfectly comfortable not having that legislation come to a vote. If Biden’s plan is to pass more legislation targeting his priorities, you can see how a perception that he’s political poison is disadvantageous.

The biggest drops on issues, unsurprisingly, came from Biden’s handling of the pandemic (down from 66 percent in April to 45 percent now) and the economy (from 51 percent to 37 percent). But there’s another bit of data from CNN’s poll that may be the thing Biden wants to believe least of all.

In January of last year, after the attack at the Capitol, CNN asked respondents if Trump’s presidency was a success or a failure. Forty-one percent said it had been a success; 55 percent said a failure.