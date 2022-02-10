The bill would nullify agreements between employees and their employers in which the employees waive their rights — sometimes without realizing it — to sue in the case of sexual assault or harassment. Instead, the agreements require the employees to settle their disputes with an arbitrator.

Such forced arbitration clauses lead to “secretive, one-sided proceedings that let corporations hide misconduct and silence survivors,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who first introduced the bill with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) in 2017.

“In addition to ending the practice, the legislation will also invalidate existing forced arbitration clauses that prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors from seeking justice and public accountability under the laws meant to protect them,” Gillibrand said in a statement Thursday.

The #MeToo movement helped spur momentum and bipartisan support for the bill, after more victims spoke out about how they could not sue perpetrators because they had signed such clauses.

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who has been a key proponent of the bill, said she was shocked to learn that her employment contract included a forced arbitration clause. Her lawyers initially said the clause meant she could not sue then-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, whom she accused of sexual harassment.

“I’m doing this for all women and men out there who face these kind of inequities in the workplace, and together we can accomplish this,” Carlson said in a video Monday celebrating House passage of the bill.

In November, four sexual assault and harassment survivors testified before the House Judiciary Committee and described how being forced to go through the arbitration process only further traumatized them.

