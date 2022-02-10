Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) hopped on Twitter to bash the “lunacy” of sending these “smoking kits” to drug users.

“This isn’t even about liberal and conservative anymore,” he said. “This is about crazy versus normal. Insane versus common sense.”

And, of course, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson went further. He suggested that the real problem in America was deaths from opioids in 2021, not that “crackheads don’t have crack pipes.” The administration was doing “nothing” about those deaths, he claimed, though of course that’s false. But this was in service to his broader argument: that President Biden wanted those largely White Americans to die — people he “hates.”

Those who died from opioid overdoses “weren’t from officially marginalized groups,” he said. “Their deaths had nothing to do with the ‘equity agenda.’ In fact, their deaths may have helped the ‘equity agenda’ by changing the demographics of the country in a way that benefits the Democratic Party.”

As it turns out, though, Carlson’s entirely predictable effort to intertwine partisan politics with an actual effort to encourage the deaths of White Americans was resting on a false premise. So was Rubio’s astonished determination that Biden’s plan was crazy. There were no pipes being distributed, just kits that reduced the likelihood of spreading illness or of drug users injuring themselves. In fact, the entire focus on “crack pipes” appears to have been an erroneous leap of logic on the part of the Free Beacon.

All of this is entirely inextricable from race. Small harm-prevention measures receiving government support are derided when the assumption is that they will benefit users of crack cocaine. The right’s most prominent television mouthpiece transitions quickly from mocking that purported support for those drug users to whine that there isn’t support for these other drug users, ones he makes clear his audience understands to be mostly White.

Carlson’s been focusing for some time on what he presents as efforts by state and federal governments to prioritize non-White Americans when considering treatments centered on the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a nifty bit of jujitsu: Because Black and Hispanic Americans are often less likely to have access to treatment and prevention tools, there’s been a focus on elevating outreach to those groups. But that outreach is then framed by Carlson and Rubio and others as evidence of bias against White Americans.

“Health equity is not just going to magically appear,” epidemiologist Camara Phyllis Jones told The Washington Post’s Salvador Rizzo. “It is a process, not an outcome, and clearly the government has a role in it. When you value all people equally, when you value all individuals and populations equally, you must provide resources to rectify historical injustices and you must distribute resources according to need when the data show racial inequities.”

But this pattern — framing efforts to address imbalances as being themselves unbalanced — is a centerpiece of conservative and right-wing politics in recent years. Donald Trump’s election in 2016 was often framed as being about the economic strains felt by working-class White Americans. But polling conducted by The Post and our polling partners at ABC News found that economic difficulty was a less robust predictor of support for Trump than a strong sense that White people are losing out in America today. Polling repeatedly showed Trump supporters and Republicans as being more likely to say White people face reverse discrimination; 2019 polling found that White Republicans saw Whites, Blacks and Hispanics as equivalently subject to discrimination.

What’s changed since Trump rose to prominence was how this concern manifested. There’s no beating around the bush, no effort to couch concerns about White status in language that appeals to anxiety implicitly. When Lee Atwater in 1981 described the GOP’s tactical approach for leveraging racial frustrations as an evolution from simply saying the n-word explicitly to using phrases like “forced busing, states’ rights, and all that stuff,” he was direct in stating that the point was to emphasize “totally economic things and a byproduct of them is, Blacks get hurt worse than Whites.” This was the party’s “Southern strategy,” for appealing to the racial prejudices seen as common in the South. But in the era of Trump, that subtlety has often been stripped away. It’s not the n-word, but it’s not much less direct.

The Post’s Cleve Wootson wrote about the new manifestation of this over the weekend.

“After years of being branded a racist for his inflammatory comments and actions, Trump and some of his allies are attempting to turn that label back on their critics,” Wootson wrote. “In the process, they have wielded their own definition of racism, one that disregards the country’s history of racial exclusion that gives White people a monopoly on power and wealth. To make America more equitable, they argue, everyone must be treated equally and, therefore, White men must not in any way be disadvantaged.”

There are at least three triggers for this. The first is the country’s changing demography, a shift toward a decreasing density of White people in the population. The second is long-standing irritation at affirmative action programs, a frustration that is often seen by political conservatives as a possible wedge issue dividing the Democratic base. The third is the advent of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been very effective at not only elevating the salience of questions about law enforcement treatment of Black Americans but, more broadly, of issues of systemic racism. All of these help contribute to a sense of embattlement among some White Americans and a receptiveness to Trumpian politics.

In that context, you can see how the “crack pipes” story can gain ground. Giving out crack pipes to crackheads to promote racial equity? Rubio doesn’t need to couch this as being about sensible government spending; he can just disparage it as insane out of hand. Carlson, unbound by any of Lee Atwater’s caution — a phrase that may never have been typed before in history — simply declares that the federal government wants to kill White people and save non-White people. Based on an inaccurate story, not that it matters.