She also argued that nominating Arrington in the June 14 primary could cost the GOP the seat.

“If you want to lose this seat once again in the midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that,” said Mace, who emphasized that she won the seat back for Republicans.

Mace drew Trump’s ire in 2021 after she blamed him for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, accusing him of inciting the crowd with his rhetoric and false claims that the election was stolen. Trump, Mace told NBC’s “Meet the Press” just days into her first congressional term, “put all of our lives at risk.”

“I will tell you for me, as a new member, it was enormously disappointing. I literally had to walk through a crime scene where that young woman was shot and killed to get into the chamber to vote that night to certify what was supposed to be a ceremonial vote to certify the electoral college,” she said. “And yet my colleagues continued to object, and they knew this was a failing motion.”

Trump, who supported Mace in her 2020 bid against Rep. Joe Cunningham (D), turned against her and became a vocal supporter of Arrington, a former Defense Department official who entered the primary on Tuesday. Arrington has echoed his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and has accused Mace of being a “sellout.”

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican.”

It wasn’t the first time Trump backed Arrington. In 2018, she got a last-minute endorsement from Trump — just hours before polls closed — and defeated Rep. Mark Sanford, the state’s former governor and a more moderate Republican, in the primary. But Arrington narrowly lost to Cunningham in the general election.

Trump’s snub did not dissuade Mace, who posted her video on Twitter from New York on Thursday morning.

I’m standing in front of Trump Tower with a message this morning…#SC01 #LowcountryFirst pic.twitter.com/CpmMYA63qt — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 10, 2022

Arrington swiftly replied to the video Mace posted on Thursday. On Twitter, she noted that Mace was speaking to her constituents from the busy streets of New York and not from South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

“Nancy- did you get lost on your way to the Fox News Studio? Or are you in NYC to fundraise with the progressives? What does NYC have to do with the Lowcountry?” she wrote.

In her campaign announcement video shared Tuesday, Arrington accused Mace of being more “interested in becoming a mainstream media celebrity than fighting for the people she’s supposed to represent.”

She also suggested that Mace was partially to blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection because she voted to certify Joe Biden’s electoral college win and not back the futile effort to send the results back to the states.

Mace dismissed Arrington’s announcement in a tweet, challenging her to “Bring. It. On.”

Whoever wins the June primary will probably face Annie Andrews, a Democratic recruit and Charleston pediatrician whose campaign has raised more than $500,000 since she first announced her candidacy in November.