The White House said in a statement that the move “is designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Biden administration in August froze a total of about $7 billion in Afghan government assets held at the New York Federal Reserve, blocking the Taliban from accessing the money. Additional funds totaling more than $3 billion are also frozen in other countries.

The administration has been under pressure from humanitarian organizations to release the funds. The United Nations has estimated that the vast majority of Afghanistan’s 40 million people will suffer severe hunger this winter and that many, especially children, will die.

The Afghan reserves were frozen, along with foreign aid that had provided up to 75 percent of funding to the government ousted by the Taliban. No country has recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government, and the international community has withheld the funding until the militant regime fulfills promises to preserve human and civil rights, including for minorities, women and girls.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We expect ultimately the resources will be deployed for benefit of the Afghan people, while ensuring they will not be a direct benefit to the Taliban,” said a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the initiative on the condition of anonymity.

Relatives of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and other terrorist acts won a judgment against the Taliban attaching the funds, but the case was on hold as the administration determined its national security interest. The Justice Department is scheduled to file a statement of interest Friday in a federal court in New York. No money can be disbursed, to the victims or to Afghanistan, until courts rule on the matter.