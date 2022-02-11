Former president Donald Trump improperly took documents clearly marked as classified to his Mar-a-Lago property, including some from the “top secret” level, my colleagues Jacqueline Alemany, Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky and Josh Dawsey reported Thursday night.

“The existence of clearly marked classified documents in the trove — which has not previously been reported — is likely to intensify the legal pressure that Trump or his staffers could face, and raises new questions about why the materials were taken out of the White House,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“While it was unclear how many classified documents were among those received by the National Archives and Records Administration, some bore markings that the information was extremely sensitive and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such highly classified information, the two people familiar with the matter said.”

Their piece came days after another Jackie-led scoop that the National Archives last month retrieved 15 boxes of documents and other items from Mar-a-Lago that should have been turned over to the agency when he left office.

In between them, a piece from Matt, Jackie, Ashley Parker, and Josh about the Archives asking the Justice Department to look into Trump’s handling of records included this: “Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department, the people familiar with the matter said.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the unlikely event the Justice Department opens a formal investigation, it would add to the former president’s legal exposure — he’s already under investigation in New York over his finances and in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election there.

Trump representatives are apparently continuing to search for other materials the Presidential Records Act required the former president to turn over when he left office. In the meantime, I have five questions about this rapidly evolving story.

What tipped off Archives workers was the absence of unique high-profile documents missing from the records Trump did turn over, according to Thursday’s piece. They included Trump’s “love letters” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the letter President Barack Obama left for Trump, in accordance with tradition.

So, first question: How will we know if Trump left the White House with less high-profile but unique documents?

Lots of executive branch documents have duplicates — the sender and receiver of an email on a government system each have a copy. But, for example, we know Trump confiscated his interpreter’s handwritten notes after at least one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Are those in a box at Mar-a-Lago? At the Archives? Or just gone?

Second, just how classified were the classified documents?

Experts regularly accuse the U.S. government of “overclassification” — using the power to declare something secret to keep it out of public view, whether it’s truly sensitive. In Obama’s White House, his daily schedules were considered sensitive enough that aides disposed of them in “burn bags” destined for destruction. (A long-ago source told me many “burn bags” are actually water-pulped, not incinerated.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So what are we talking about here? Something reflexively classified? Or something truly sensitive, like highly classified information that exposed a source of intelligence on the Islamic State? (Remember that?)

Third, did Trump declassify any of the classified-marked materials before Jan. 20, 2021 at noon?

Presidents can declassify anything. Were the materials marked classified actually declassified before President Biden took office? Experts cited in Thursday’s piece note prosecutors have a high bar to get to criminal charges for mishandling classified information (and prominent people seem to get away with more).

Fourth, who packed up the boxes?

In Thursday’s piece, my colleagues wrote: “It is not precisely clear who packed up the classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, or how they got there in the first place. Trump was very secretive about the packing of boxes that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago last month, and did not let other aides — including some of his most senior advisers — look at them, according to people close to him.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I’m having a hard time imagining Trump packing the boxes himself. You? But staff who improperly handled classified materials could end up in legal jeopardy.

Fifth, is Trump actually in any actual legal peril?

Trump appears to have violated the Presidential Records Act, but so have other presidents. But illegally retaining classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, away from the National Archives, would obviously be a whole other problem.

From Thursday’s piece: “Even with documents marked classified found where they don’t belong, prosecutors have a high legal bar to get to criminal charges. Prosecutors would have to prove someone intentionally mishandled the material or was grossly negligent in doing so — which can be a steep hurdle in its own right. And Trump, as president, would have had unfettered latitude to declassify material, potentially raising even bigger challenges to bringing a case against him.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I can't wait for Jackie and my other colleagues to hunt down some answers.

What's happening now

Biden to split billions in Afghanistan funds between Sept. 11 victims and humanitarian aid

“President Biden began clearing a pathway Friday for releasing about $3.5 billion of frozen Afghan assets held in the United States to be used for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, while an equal amount would go to relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaeda attacks,” Matt Viser and Karen DeYoung report.

“The Biden administration in August froze a total of about $7 billion in Afghan government assets held at the New York Federal Reserve, blocking the Taliban from accessing the money. Additional funds totaling more than $3 billion are also frozen in other countries.”

"The Afghan reserves were frozen, along with foreign aid that had provided up to 75 percent of funding to the government ousted by the Taliban. No country has recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government, and the international community has withheld the funding until the militant regime fulfills promises to preserve human and civil rights, including for minorities, women and girls."

NATO warns of ‘dangerous moment’ in Ukraine crisis as Biden tells Americans to leave ‘now’

“Diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis remained at a stalemate Friday, prompting a stark warning from NATO that Europe faces a ‘dangerous moment’ as Russia kicks off a second day of major military exercises near Ukraine’s borders that analysts say could presage an invasion,” Alex Horton and Amy Cheng report.

Taliban detains journalists working with U.N. refugee agency

“Two journalists working for the United Nations, as well as Afghan nationals, were detained in Kabul, the United Nations said Friday in a tweet,” Susannah George reports.

Trudeau warns blockade is causing ‘real harm to workers,’ as U.S. urges Canada to use federal powers

“As protesters holed up in trucks continue to paralyze swaths of downtown Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Thursday he has convened several meetings with cabinet minsters, local officials and opposition lawmakers in a bid to end the blockade and ‘denounce these illegal acts,’” Adela Suliman and Andrew Jeong report.

Representatives pen letter calling for NIH to work toward ending animal experiments

Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and six others Thursday sent a letter to Lawrence Tabak, acting director of the National Institutes of Health, asking the agency to immediately being phasing out animal experiments.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The letter argues that animal experimentation often doesn’t translate well to human therapies and points to a resolution recently passed by the European Parliament that calls for an action plan to end all experimentation on animals. “The lack of a firm commitment to modernizing research puts the U.S. at risk of losing its role as the world leader in biomedical research,” the letter reads.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Biden promised not to be a senator-president. But what about mayor-president?

“President Biden, reflecting on his first year in office at a news conference last month, lamented that he was spending too much time in Washington and was acting too much like a senator,” Matt Viser reports.“‘The public doesn’t want me to be the president-senator,’ he said. ‘They want me to be the president and let senators be senators.’”

“ Over the past few weeks, President Biden has, in fact, been less of Senator Biden. He’s been a bit more of Mayor Biden .”

The challenge for Biden these days is that the local feedback he does get is not always neighborly. On Thursday, as he visited a community college here, crude signs and vulgar anti-Biden slogans appeared along his route. A crowd gathered to protest his policies on abortion, transgender athletes and more … “Get your grubby hands off my healthcare,” read one sign. Another — hoisted by a bearded, tattooed man — warned, “We won’t forget what you stole: Jobs, Freedoms, History, Elections, Our Future.”

How Supreme Court diversity has shaped American life

“Only modern presidents have placed a premium on racial and gender diversity when nominating lifelong appointees to the Supreme Court — a stark reality visible in the court’s class photos,” Amber Phillips reports.

Story continues below advertisement

“The result is that the interpretations of Americans’ rights — for instance, the right to have a lawyer, the right to abortion, protection against gender-based discrimination — have been made almost exclusively by White men.”

Phillips explains some stark examples of how the few instances of racial and gender diversity on the Supreme Court have made tangible changes to American life.

… and beyond

These politicians are dead. But their PACs are still alive?

“A POLITICO analysis found accounts associated with eight late politicians that still have money in the bank, some with hundreds of thousands of dollars, or debts that, according to Federal Election Commission records, remain unpaid. These zombie PACs and campaign committees have been paying for such things as communications consulting, campaign contributions, car rentals, or fees for former associates. All of it is quite legal,” Politico's Hailey Fuchs reports.

Advertisement

“The ability of the committees of dead politicians to continue paying out money highlights how donations from political supporters can find their way to entities, causes, and individuals far removed from the candidate’s election. Some lawmakers have introduced legislation to limit the time in which and how such money can be spent. But, in the absence of congressional action, experts said the money in a dead politician’s campaign committee can be used with very few guardrails.”

The Biden agenda

Biden says he is ‘rejecting’ critical accounts from U.S. commanders about the Afghanistan evacuation

“President Biden on Thursday said he is ‘rejecting’ the accounts of senior U.S. military commanders who told Army investigators that administration officials did not grasp the rise of the Taliban last year or how quickly the United States needed to prepare to launch an evacuation operation in Afghanistan,” Dan Lamothe reports.

After reports of strained a relationship, the White House arranging a meeting between Biden and DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

“The meeting will be for the pair to discuss strategy ‘looking ahead to the midterms,’ [a Biden] adviser said,” NBC’s Natasha Korecki and Jonathan Allen report.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Biden met with the heads of the party's House and Senate campaign committees separately last week, the most extensive midterm strategy meetings the president has had to date with top party leaders, NBC News previously reported. Biden also announced that the DNC would transfer $15 million to those groups, split among them equally. Harrison, who lives in South Carolina, wasn't there.”

Biden talks Supreme Court timing with Democratic senators

“Democratic senators urged President Biden on Thursday to announce his Supreme Court nomination as soon as possible, and Biden signaled he was moving quickly, as he and his party prepare for a potentially bitter confirmation battle that Democrats hope galvanizes their supporters,” Amy B Wang reports.

“Biden, who has pledged to make his selection by the end of the month, indicated to the senators he would begin interviewing the prospective candidates next week, after he spends this weekend continuing to review their record, according to two people with direct knowledge of the meeting.”

Quadruple jumps in the Olympics, visualized

Yuzuru Hanyu nearly landed a quadruple axel during competition in Beijing. “Because of the axel’s unusual takeoff and extra half-turn, the jump is considered the most difficult of figure skating’s six types.” Our colleagues explain how difficult the quadruple axel is. Only few skaters have attempted it.

Hot on the left

But her emails!

“Donald J. Trump once thundered that the questions surrounding Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server were ‘bigger than Watergate,'” the New York Times's Lisa Lerer and Katie Rogers report. “Now, it’s Mr. Trump who faces accusations of improperly taking government records to his private residence. But among Republicans, once so forceful about the issue of mishandling documents, there was little sign of outrage.”

“Several Republicans who once railed against Mrs. Clinton’s document retention practices did not respond Thursday to questions about Mr. Trump’s actions. Others who had been directly involved with investigating Mrs. Clinton declined to discuss the specifics except to suggest, without evidence, that the National Archives and Records Administration was treating Mr. Trump more harshly.”

Hot on the right

Gov. Ron DeSantis scrambles Florida’s redistricting debate, with an eye to 2022 and perhaps 2024 elections

“DeSantis last month introduced legislation that would allow parents to sue if schools taught critical race theory. He has sued the Biden administration for releasing immigration detainees in his state. And he has repeatedly championed his refusal to require mask-wearing, to mandate vaccines or to push for business closures throughout the pandemic,” Colby Itkowitz, Lori Rozsa and Michael Scherer report.

“It nonetheless shocked even fellow Florida Republicans when, in the midst of a pressure campaign from Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Stephen K. Bannon, DeSantis incited a redistricting battle with his own party, roping the state’s two legislative chambers into the fray and asking the state’s highest court to pick sides.”

Today in Washington

Biden will depart the White House for Camp David at 3:15 p.m.

In closing

New England’s senators signed a resolution honoring Tom Brady’s career — but wait, where’s Bernie?

“All of New England’s senators signed on to the measure — which actually included the words, ‘Whereas Tom Brady, commonly known as ‘TB12’ or ‘the GOAT’ — with one notable exception: Vermont’s own independently minded Sen. Bernie Sanders,” VTDigger's Sarah Mearhoff scoops.

Asked about Sanders' absence from the measure, the senator's communications director “responded by saying Sanders is a very busy man and, perhaps, has better things to do.”

“Sen. Sanders is right now focused on fighting for the needs of America’s working class and taking on the greed of those who wield so much power over the economic and political life of our nation, including billionaires who saw their wealth increase during the pandemic by some $2 trillion while thousands of workers died trying to feed their families,” Mike Casca said via email.

Ouch.