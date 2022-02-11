Yet there is a sliver of good news that emerges from this darkness. The comprehensive data compiled by the New York City Health Department indicate that, even with the advent of the omicron variant, vaccines are effective at reducing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.

The city data are offered both as relative values — that is, number of cases or deaths within a population — and as raw totals. It’s useful for us to begin by looking at those raw counts, because it demonstrates one of the common misunderstandings surrounding the pandemic response.

Weekly data on the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations in the city indicate something surprising: It was often the case that there were more new infections in a week among the vaccinated than among the unvaccinated. On the graph below, the size of the circle indicates the number of cases within each group during the indicated week. A bigger circle means more cases. (The three most recent weeks of data are incomplete.)

There may be reasons that the numbers look this way that aren’t related to actual infection rates. The unvaccinated, for example, might be less likely to seek out a test when they suspect they contracted the virus, given everything we know about how vaccination status overlaps with efforts to treat the virus seriously in other ways.

But the above data also obscure the fact that the city has far more vaccinated people than unvaccinated. If we show the number of cases within each population relative to the total pool of residents, the picture changes dramatically.

This is the important set of data. If you learn that 100 people have emigrated to South America, that means something different if it’s out of the population of the United States than if it’s out of the newsroom of The Washington Post.

So look at the week of Jan. 8, for example. In that week, there were 61 percent more cases among the unvaccinated, according to the city data, but it represented a far larger percentage of the total pool of unvaccinated people than did the new cases among the vaccinated — nearly nine times as much of the population.

The city’s data allow us to compare per-capita cases, hospitalizations and deaths during the past several months directly. In each case, the unvaccinated were hit harder, but particularly when considering hospitalizations and deaths. (Here, too, we may see the effects of diverging responses to infection: Unvaccinated who get sick might not test themselves, but if they’re sick enough to go to the hospital they’ll be tested there.)

At the bottom of that graph, you can see the ratio of per-capita cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the unvaccinated to the vaccinated. The higher the bars, the bigger the difference.

The omicron variant became a majority of cases in New York City in the middle of December. Since then, by my calculations, the unvaccinated have been about four times as likely to be infected, six times as likely to be hospitalized and seven times as likely to die of covid-19.