But there’s still one big hole left unplugged.

The moves to expand free at-home testing currently don’t apply to Tricare, which provides health benefits to more than 9 million active military personnel, retirees and their families. Advocates and lawmakers are pushing for the program to find a way to cover at-home tests, arguing service members should also be able to easily access such a critical public health tool at no cost.

“I understand this is a complicated issue. It’s not easy. They are constrained by statutory regulations about what they can and can’t cover,” said Eileen Huck, co-chair of The Military Coalition’s health-care committee, which is composed of 35 organizations.

“But at the same time, this is obviously not fair for military families who right now are the only people who are having to cover the cost of at-home testing completely out of pocket,” she said.

Rules of the road

At the moment: Tricare covers at-home coronavirus tests only if they’re ordered by a Tricare-authorized provider and for a “medically necessary purpose.” For instance, a test would be covered if a person has coronavirus symptoms or comes in close contact with a known or suspected case.

“At this time, Tricare doesn’t have authorization to reimburse covid-19 at-home tests outside of this guideline,” spokesperson Peter Graves wrote in an email.

Could a change be on the horizon? “The Defense [Health] Agency is reviewing the latest guidance on at-home testing kits to identify whether any changes to the current policy are warranted,” according to Graves, who noted other options for free tests include local testing sites or through the federal testing website (where four tests are allowed).

As for now … “The barrier to requiring an order from a medical provider is insurmountable for many servicemembers,” Jacqueline Rychnovsky — the executive director of Commissioned Officers Association of the U.S. Public Health Service, which is also part of the Military Coalition — wrote in an email.

Tricare often follows Medicare’s lead in terms of policies and reimbursement, said Huck, who’s also the senior deputy director for government relations at the National Military Family Association.

Late last year, President Biden announced an effort requiring private insurers to cover eight at-home coronavirus tests effective Jan. 15. But the administration received a deluge of complaints for leaving out the roughly 64 million older adults and disabled Americans with Medicare coverage.

The workaround: those on Medicare can get up to eight tests a month through pharmacies and other participating entities — the first time the insurance program covered an over-the-counter test for free, our colleague Amy Goldstein reports. Starting in early spring, those on Medicare can get up to eight tests a month through pharmacies and other participating entities — the first time the insurance program covered an over-the-counter test for free, our colleaguereports.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is relying on its long-standing permission from Congress to craft payment and benefits experiments likely to lower costs and improve access to care.

After Medicare’s announcement last week, Huck said she reached back out to the Defense Health Agency — which manages Tricare — to ask if a change in policy would come soon. “We were told that they’re continuing to look at it,” she said.

Congress weighs in

Nine Democrats — led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who chairs a Senate Armed Services subcommittee — sent a letter to Defense Department leaders urging Tricare to expand coverage of at-home tests for service members and their families.

A potential path? By law, Tricare is directed to cover “medically necessary services and supplies required in the diagnosis and treatment of illness or injury,” the lawmakers wrote. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demonstrates that home tests are medically necessary, the lawmakers argue, pointing to guidance that says self-tests are one of many risk-reduction measures protecting a person and those around them from getting the coronavirus.

“We urge you to expand Tricare coverage, under your current authority, so that those who are serving and have served our country receive the same protections as other Americans,” they wrote in the Jan. 19 letter. They haven’t yet received a response, according to Gillibrand’s office.

Industry Rx

CDC proposes to lift opioid prescriptions ceiling, opts for more flexibility

The federal government dropped its recommendation for limits on the amount of opioids chronic pain patients should be prescribed in favor of a more flexible approach, our colleague Lenny Bernstein reports.

The draft proposal strongly encourages doctors to speak with their patients about non-opioid alternatives — like other over-the-counter medications or physical therapy — before prescribing the painkillers. And the guidance leaves out past advice on the amount and duration of painkiller treatments that some patients argue had been misinterpreted.

This comes after the CDC first issued stricter recommendations in 2016, which resulted in backlash from patients who said they were having difficulty obtaining pain drugs or having the medications abruptly cut off.

The new guidelines won cheers from the American Medical Association. But other groups — like the Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing — argue the numerical cap was “necessary and helpful” and shouldn’t have been removed.

Here’s Anna Fuqua, a former nurse and patient advocate who suffers from chronic pain. To learn more about Fuqua’s experience, read her piece published by The Post in 2018:

After 6 years, much additional suffering for million and the loss of an untold number of lives, we have achieved something many of us never thought possible. The fight isn’t over but that doesn’t make this victory any less important. https://t.co/NCdMfkbxsn — Anne Fuqua (@PainPtFightBack) February 10, 2022

Coronavirus

‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada inspires vaccine-mandate protests

The protests over pandemic restrictions engulfing Canada’s capital and disrupting U.S.-Canada border crossings have inspired others that tapped into simmering resentment in cities around the world, Ellen Francis writes.

“In the United States, the trucker protest drew attention from politicians debating coronavirus protocols, as Canadian police said a “significant” foreign element played a role in funding and organization,” she writes. "The Department of Homeland Security has warned that American truckers may be planning to block roads in a convoy from California to D.C. that could affect the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to a copy of the bulletin obtained by The Washington Post.

Coronavirus treatments could become more accessible.

The federal government purchased 600,000 doses of a new monoclonal antibody treatment shown to work against the omicron variant, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

Bebtelovimab, produced by Eli Lilly, is awaiting emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. This comes as two of the nation’s three monoclonal antibody treatments are highly unlikely to work against omicron.

Biden: Decision to drop mask mandates is a ‘tough call’

Biden said the recent wave of Democratic governors removing mask mandates is “probably premature” but “it’s a tough call” in an interview with Lester Holt on NBC News.

On the Hill

FDA nominee watch: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved to set up a vote next week for Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration. This comes after the agency has been without a permanent leader for nearly 13 months amid the pandemic.

The White House nominated Robert Califf — a cardiologist who led the agency during the last year of the Obama administration — back in November, believing he was a seemingly safe pick.

But his nomination has been a tough fight.

Over the past week, the White House revved up its push for Califf, dispatching top aides to call senators on the nominee’s behalf.

Our take: It’s unlikely Schumer would bring Califf’s nomination to the floor unless he believed he had the votes.

Craig Caplan, CSPAN

Schumer filed cloture on Dr. Robert Califf's nomination to lead the FDA for a second time as well as proceeding to the House-passed postal reform bill, setting up Senate floor votes for next week. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 10, 2022

State scan

In New York City: Mayor Eric Adams (D) will as many as fire 3,000 municipal employees today for failing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate. The move could be one of the most drastic steps in the country thus far in enforcing vaccination requirements, The New York Times reports.

In Virginia: Democrats on a state Senate Committee squashed a proposed ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy in most circumstances, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, in Texas: The number of abortions performed in the state fell by 60 percent in the first month after a divisive six-week ban went into effect, new data from the Texas of Health and Human Services Commission shows.

In West Virginia: Lawmakers advanced a proposal to allow workers who lost their jobs due to vaccine requirements to collect unemployment benefits, which the bill’s sponsor says was designed with health-care workers in mind. The legislation is among a growing trend of states moving to protect workers from similar mandates that began last year.

Mask watch: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced Thursday that the state would drop its mask mandate “immediately,” making it the latest Democratic state to do so. And while there is no statewide mask mandate in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called on the Board of Education to drop its requirement for face coverings in schools.

Quote of the week

Sugar rush