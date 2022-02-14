Will a third coronavirus shot for the youngest kids do the trick?

A two-dose coronavirus vaccine likely isn't working as well in the youngest children as researchers had hoped.

Now they're focused on whether a third shot will make a significant difference for an age group at low risk for serious covid-19 illness.

A coronavirus vaccine for children under 5 may now not be available until at least mid-April, after the Food and Drug Administration delayed a decision on whether to greenlight the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group on Friday. The move amounted to “whiplash” for parents, several experts said, even though they agreed with the agency’s decision to wait for more data.

The path forward: Federal regulators will analyze data, once they get it, on the efficacy of a third dose of the shot in warding off the virus. State health officials will use the additional time to sign up more doctors’ offices to give out the vaccine. And pharmacies will evaluate whether their state laws let them administer the shot to the nation’s youngest children — and whether they have the capacity to do so.

Meanwhile, pediatricians and health experts say they’re cognizant of the messaging challenge here. Some feared the change could increase vaccine hesitancy among parents, but they said they view the delay as a sign the scientific process is playing out.

“The messaging right now is we want to do everything we can to get a safe, effective vaccine for this population,” said Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases. “This is part of the process. This is kind of how the sausage is made.”

Putting the risk in context: according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data last updated Feb. 9 , nearly 300 children under the age of 5 have died of covid-19 in the last two years – a figure that's far below the number of children who die from unintentional injuries each year.

Tara C. Smith, an infectious-diseases expert and epidemiologist at Kent State University:

That's the sound of parents with under-5s screaming in unison. (It makes sense IMO but man, pulling the rug out from under those who were hoping for an answer next week). pic.twitter.com/wPeetCUfgb — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) February 11, 2022

Here's how we got here:

In December, Pfizer and BioNTech Laurie McGinley, Carolyn Y. Johnson and Katie Shepherd report. Pfizer and BioNTech announced the immune response generated by the vaccine for those between 2 and 4 years old wasn’t robust enough. The companies added a third dose to the under-5 trial, our colleaguesandreport.

Late last month, the FDA asked the vaccine makers to submit data for two shots. The idea was to let children get two shots now, if it was somewhat beneficial, and then likely authorize a third dose later.

But on Friday, the agency announced an about-face. The FDA decided not to move forward with two shots, indicating the data from an ongoing trial showed they didn’t generate strong protection, our colleagues write.

Berkeley Lovelace Jr., NBC News:

.@US_FDA vaccine regulator Peter Marks says at a virtual townhall that if the agency authorizes the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids under age 5 the agency will "feel every bit as comfortable about the safety and effectiveness of that vaccine as we did for any other age group." — Berkeley Lovelace Jr. (@BerkeleyJr) February 10, 2022

What's next

Though the shots won’t go out imminently, those involved in the vaccine effort still have their work cut out for them in the weeks ahead.

Efforts to get ready to distribute the shot are in full swing. Pediatricians will play a central role here, and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials has talked to major provider groups about enrolling more doctors’ offices to administer the vaccine, per Marcus Plescia, ASTHO’s chief medical officer.

Under scope of practice laws, pharmacies in less than half of the states are allowed to administer the shot to children under 3. And even if they can, they may decide not to.

For one, vaccinating young children takes more time. The policies of some corporate pharmacy chains may be more conservative with age limits. And it also may depend on the comfort level and training of pharmacists, according to officials from the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations and the American Pharmacists Association.

“Having a little bit more time to continue to recruit and enroll providers will probably be helpful now that we have this delay,” Plescia said.

The uptake

About 31 percent of parents with a child under 5 were ready to get their kid vaccinated as soon as the shot was authorized. But about 29 percent were in wait-and-see mode — with the rest wary of doing so, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

“The wait-and-sees is the big question mark to me, is what's that group going to take away from this,” said Jennifer Kates, a KFF senior vice president. She emphasized that communication from the federal government will be important here.

Some doctors say having the complete set of data, including on the third dose, will help them communicate more effectively.

“When I talk to the parents of my patients about their 3-year-old, I want to have good and as high quality data as I can have to talk to them about any concerns they might have for their children,” said Sterling Ransone, who practices in Deltaville, Va., and serves as the American Academy of Family Physicians’ president.

Coronavirus

Governors search for a middle ground

The Democratic governors of California, Illinois and New York announced plans to do away with statewide mask mandates last week, but they stopped short of removing the requirement for face coverings in schools, our colleagues Reis Thebault, Brittany Shammas and Frances Stead Sellers report.

Critics of public masking say the decision to keep school mandates but drop similar requirements in other indoor spaces sends mixed messages to the public about the virus, but Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said Wednesday that classrooms are “unlike most other environments.”

Why the wait? The state leaders cited low vaccination rates among young children, the difficulty of enforcing social distancing measures in the classroom and the need for more data before lifting one of the country’s most hotly contested pandemic restrictions.

What that means: All three governors signaled they would lift the school mandates should infection rates continue their downward trend and immunization rates increase, despite CDC guidance urging Americans to keep their masks on in areas with substantial or high transmission.

Meanwhile, some blue states — like New Jersey and Oregon — announced plans to drop their school mask mandates in the coming weeks in response to waning coronavirus cases and growing calls from the public to return to pre-pandemic life as the country enters its third year of living with the coronavirus.

“Follow the Science”: A podcast slogan to political battleground

“Follow the Science,” which science writer Faye Flam used for her podcast two years ago, is a slogan most recently used by advocates on each side of the masking debate who say their position is doing just that — listening to science, The Post’s Marc Fisher writes.

The backstory: During the more dangerous phases of the pandemic, advocates used the slogan to sway resisters to follow pandemic restrictions. It has become an oft-repeated phrase by President Biden. When the spread of the virus slowed, anti-mask proponents recycled the slogan and questioned why dropping case numbers didn’t justify a return to normalcy.

"But as Flam has discovered, ‘so much is mixed up with science — risk and values and politics — the phrase can come off as sanctimonious,’ she said, ‘and the danger is that it says, ‘These are the facts,’ when it should say, ‘This is the situation as we understand it now and that understanding will keep changing,’' Marc writes.

Faye Flam

Nice piece on "Follow the Science". Truth is, I knew the phrase already had picked up some political baggage when I chose it for my podcast title, but planned to define it on my own terms: https://t.co/xz8G5BlyPe — Faye Flam (@fayeflam) February 13, 2022

ICYMI: Friday news around the agencies

Booster efficacy: The additional shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines lose effectiveness after about four months but still provided sufficient protection in keeping people out of the hospital during the omicron wave, per a CDC study.

A new treatment: The FDA greenlit a monoclonal antibody treatment for covid-19 that’s shown to work against omicron for those 12 and older. Last week, the federal government purchased 600,000 doses of the treatment, called bebtelovimab.

Shortening the interval: Some Americans with weakened immune systems should get a booster dose three months after completing their initial series of the vaccines, down from the current five-month interval, under new CDC guidelines.

Additionally: Immunocompromised people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get an additional dose 28 days later, followed by a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Agency officials also said that people who received monoclonal antibody treatments for the coronavirus no longer have to wait before receiving the vaccine.

Robert M. Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco:

For those of us who favor careful, last wk has shown:



1) Waning efficacy of boost after 4 mos; 2nd boost not available

2) Some concerning signals about long-term risks of Covid

3) Case rates falling fast but still fairly high



We all want “normal” but prudent stance is “not yet” — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) February 12, 2022

In other health news

Texas patients are rushing to get abortions before the state's six-week deadline, sometimes even calling before a positive pregnancy test. Clinics are struggling to keep up, The Post's Caroline Kitchener reports this morning. before the state's six-week deadline, sometimes even calling before a positive pregnancy test. Clinics are struggling to keep up, The Post'sreports this morning.

Fully vaccinated Walmart and Sam's Club employees in states without local mask mandates will Paulina Firozi reports. Others Goldman Sachs , JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the New York Stock Exchange , Reuters reports. in states without local mask mandates will no longer be required to wear masks while working in stores, our colleaguereports. Others lifting mandates includeand thereports.

Attorneys general in at least 10 U.S. states have shut down or sued fake coronavirus testing sites in recent weeks, an illegal market the New York Times reports proliferated during the omicron surge when millions sought out tests. fake coronavirus testing sites in recent weeks, an illegal marketreports proliferated during the omicron surge when millions sought out tests.

The federal government isn’t disclosing how much it paid for each at-home coronavirus test included in Biden’s new initiative to ship tests directly to Americans, Kaiser Health News reports. The Defense Department announced that three companies were awarded contracts for 380 million tests — a deal totaling nearly $2 billion. for each at-home coronavirus test included in Biden’s new initiative to ship tests directly to Americans,reports. Theannounced that three companies were awarded contracts for 380 million tests — a deal totaling nearly $2 billion.

Daybook

On tap this week: The Senate is expected to vote on Robert Califf’s nomination to lead the FDA. The confirmation process has been a tougher-than-expected slog, with antiabortion advocates pressuring Republicans to oppose him. Meanwhile, a handful of Democrats worried about his ties to the drug industry and were upset over what they described as the agency’s lax regulation of opioids.

Today: Biden will deliver prerecorded remarks and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will deliver live remarks at the National Association of Community Health Centers’ 2022 policy and issues virtual forum at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: The Senate Finance Committee is meeting to talk about the barriers to youth mental health care, as the panel seeks to craft legislation by this summer.

Thursday: A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee is holding a hearing to discuss how to respond to Americans’ mental health needs.

Friday: The Federal Communications Commission will convene to hear about the ongoing effort to boost telehealth in rural communities.

