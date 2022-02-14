Story continues below advertisement

“Larry’s position was, ‘Justice and I will run the party, and everything else, as we desire.' I was pushing back on that,’” said Chris Regan, then the West Virginia Democratic Party's vice chairman, recalling a 2015 meeting at a Clarksburg, W.Va., law firm. “I remember Larry just yelling back: ‘We can get Manchin on the phone, if you need to hear it from him.’”

Now: “Manchin is now the Senate’s swing vote and one of the most powerful men in Washington, and Puccio has figured out how to monetize his ability to get his old boss on the phone,” our colleague Jeff Stein and Theo report this morning.

Puccio registered to lobby at the federal level for the first time barely a month after Democrats reclaimed the Senate last year — which turned the ability to sway Manchin (or at least figure out what's on his mind) into a highly marketable skill. Disclosure filings show Puccio and a partner have lobbied the Senate almost exclusively.

While Puccio's lobbying fees are relatively affordable by K Street standards, he's still managed to cash in. He pulled in more than $310,000 last year, according to disclosure reports, in addition to his earnings from his extensive state-level lobbying business in West Virginia.

Puccio isn’t the only Manchin ally who’s been lured to K Street — several top lobbying firms snapped up former Manchin aides last year. But he goes back further with Manchin than almost anyone else in politics.

How close are the two men?

“'Larry has always been with Joe. We all started out together with nothing but the hole in our [expletive]. Their friendship is rock solid,' said Tom Mainella , the Democratic mayor of Fairmont, W.Va., and a friend of both men.”

“Manchin, 74, and Puccio, 66, have known each other since Puccio was 13 or 14, as Manchin once said . They both come from Italian American families in West Virginia’s coal-heavy Marion County, and as Manchin became a political force in the state, Puccio rose with him.”

“When [Puccio] stepped down in 2010 to become a lobbyist in the state, Manchin helped install him as the state party chairman and later tapped him to run Manchin’s leadership PAC .”

Without Puccio, the Democratic consultant Mike Plante told the Charleston Gazette in 2010, Manchin “was like a bead of water on a hot griddle, always sort of hopping all over the place — a lot of energy and a lot of force.” Puccio helped Manchin ”focus his vision, his belief, his passion, and his drive into achieving measurable goals and directives," Plante said.

Manchin declined an interview request and his office declined to answer written questions. Puccio didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Senator Manchin and Mr. Puccio have been friends for years,” a Manchin spokesperson told The Post in a statement. “Senator Manchin’s decisions are always driven by the best interests of West Virginians and not influenced by lobbying or friendship.”

Odd couple

“Puccio and Manchin are often described as an incongruous pair: Manchin is 6-foot-3, a former football player, broad-shouldered and clean-shaven, while Puccio is goateed and roughly 5-foot-4.”

“Whenever I saw Joe, there’d be this short guy with the goatee with him. That’s how I found out he was the right-hand man," Jeffrey Kessler, a former West Virginia state Senate president, told Jeff and Theo. "They’ve been confidants forever.'"

It's not clear that Puccio's lobbying has had any effect on Manchin, though.

“The Appalachian Natural Gas Operators Coalition last year paid Puccio and his partner, Angel Moore, $180,000 to lobby the Senate and the Energy Department on ‘proposed taxes and fees related to energy production,’ according to disclosure filings.”

“One of the natural gas industry’s top lobbying priorities last year was stripping the methane fee — dubbed the “natural gas tax” by opponents — out of the Build Back Better Act.”

“Manchin repeatedly expressed reservations about the methane fee proposal last year. His office declined to say if Puccio ever lobbied Manchin on the methane fee. The companies in the coalition also did not respond to questions about whether Puccio lobbied Manchin on the fee.”

On the other hand, “Humanity Forward, which has advocated for extending Biden’s expanded child tax credit, enlisted Puccio in December and paid him $10,000 over less than a month." So far, Manchin hasn't budged on extending the tax credit.

“Larry has always been with Joe, and that may be why some people want Larry to twist the senator’s arm about Build Back Better. But I don’t think anyone is going to twist the senator’s arm,” Mainella said. “The senator is doing what he knows is the right thing, regardless of if Jesus Christ appeared to him in a dream and told him to do it — I just don’t think he would.”

K Street firm Thorn Run Partners staffs up

New hires: A team of six lobbyists and consultants led by Scott Tominovich has left McAllister & Quinn to join the rival Washington lobbying firm Thorn Run Partners. The six of them — Chris Fish, Jessica Venable, Casey Newell, Jake Parduhn, Joo Young Lee and Tominovich — specialize in helping universities, hospital systems and other clients secure federal funding.

They're bringing about 30 clients with them, according to Thorn Run, including Georgetown University, Villanova University and the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

From the courts

Activists who defended Vice President Kamala Harris mobilize for Supreme Court pick

Happening today: “Black activists and women’s groups that banded together to protect Kamala D. Harris from racist and sexist attacks are re-mobilizing for the battle over President Biden’s upcoming Supreme Court nominee, concerned that racially charged challenges have already begun to affect the president’s promise to pick a Black woman,” our colleague Annie Linskey reports.

“UltraViolet, a women’s rights group, will announce [today] it is reactivating the Women’s Disinformation Defense Project launched during Biden’s vice-presidential search to combat racist posts on social media. The She Will Rise initiative , launched even before Biden was elected, is also stepping up efforts on behalf of the prospective nominee. The Black Women’s Roundtable is planning a rally at the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington and regular huddles with the White House, among other actions.”

“The efforts, which involve numerous other groups as well, reflect the turbulent politics surrounding the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, whom Biden plans to pick by month’s end. Civil rights groups note that this will be only the eighth person in the court’s 233-year history who is not a White man, but some Republicans are casting Biden’s pledge as a form of racial tokenism.”

“Unfortunately, as we break these glass ceilings, women of color, and specifically Black women, have always had a tough battle,” Melanie Campbell, who leads the Black Women’s Roundtable and has been long pushing for Black women in high positions, told Linskey. “In the climate we’re in, we don’t assume anything is going to be easy. It’d be great if it was.”

Justice Department to focus on racism in Ahmaud Arbery hate crime trial

A test for Biden’s DOJ: “The killing of George Floyd catalyzed a period of national soul-searching about race and racism that has touched nearly every aspect of American life,” the New York Times’s Richard Fausset and Audra D. S. Burch write. “But in a number of high-profile trials since then — including in the murder of Floyd and the killing of Ahmaud Arbery — prosecutors have carefully avoided putting racism itself on center stage.”

“That changes as soon as this week, as federal prosecutors try to prove that the white men who killed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, committed a federal hate crime when they chased and killed him ‘because of Arbery’s race and color,’ as their indictment puts it.”

“In the upcoming trial, prosecutors are almost certain to feature ugly evidence, culled from seized cellphones and other sources, seeking to prove that the three Georgia residents — Travis McMichael , 36, his father, Gregory McMichael , 66, and their neighbor William Bryan , 52 — harbored racist views before the afternoon in February 2020 when they gave chase to Arbery.”

“But racism alone isn’t a crime; experts say that prosecutors must convince a jury that it motivated the men to pursue and harm Arbery. The defendants have said that they pursued Arbery because they suspected him of break-ins in their neighborhood.”

“As a result, the trial presents a test for Biden’s Justice Department and for Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has made the prosecution of hate crimes one of his top priorities.”

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

A day in the life of a Ukrainian great grandmother

Ukrainian great grandmother, Valentina Constantinovska, on an Ak-47, training to defend against a possible Russian attack. “Your mother would do it too,” she told me. pic.twitter.com/PnojqRir4K — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 13, 2022