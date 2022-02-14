President Donald Trump snubbed the gathering, traditionally attended by presidents and first ladies, during the first three years of his tenure, and the last two gatherings were canceled amid the pandemic.
“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio, the association’s president, said in a statement, referencing Noah’s Comedy Central show. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’ ”
“Back to Abnormal” is the title of Noah’s current comedy tour. Noah is also scheduled to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this year.
In 2019, Trump announced he would hold a rally instead of attending the association’s dinner in Washington.
“Yeah, because the dinner is so boring and so negative that we’re going to hold a very positive rally,” he said, explaining his decision to reporters.
Presidents have traditionally delivered lighthearted and self-deprecating remarks at the event.