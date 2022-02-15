To be clear, lobbyists aren't setting their sights on the continuing resolution the Senate must pass by Friday to stave off a government shutdown — which is facing a tortuous path to passage. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is holding up the CR over a program that she claimed would spend federal funds on “crack pipes” (which the Biden administration denies), and six other Republican senators have vowed to delay its passage unless Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) allows a vote on defunding vaccine mandates.

Instead, K Street is eyeing a potential omnibus spending package that lawmakers could pass next month.

Restaurants, gyms, minor league sports teams and other covid-beleaguered businesses for months have been pressing Congress to pass another round of aid to help them survive the delta and omicron waves. Now, with lawmakers’ appetite for pandemic relief spending waning after two years, some lobbyists view this potential spending deal as their last best hope.

“If it’s not added in here, I don’t see Congress coming back to this unless there is a pandemic variant,” said Sean Kennedy, the top lobbyist for the National Restaurant Association.

Restaurants have successfully lobbied for covid relief before. The industry convinced lawmakers in 2020 to set up a $120 billion fund to help restaurants battered by the pandemic, but the money ran out last year before the Small Business Administration could process all the applications, leaving about 177,000 restaurants in the cold.

So restaurant lobbyists are pushing Congress to add another $48 billion to the fund. The National Restaurant Association has stepped up its digital advertising, and another group, the Independent Restaurant Coalition, is lobbying the White House and congressional leaders to include the aid into a future omnibus spending bill.

“This is a national emergency and it needs to ride on the omnibus,” Kennedy said.

The long game

It’s still not clear there will be an omnibus.

The two parties have been unable to come to an agreement on spending levels since President Biden took office and instead have passed a series of CRs to keep the government open. Those resolutions fund the government at current levels, putting off bitter spending battles for another day.

The CR expected to pass this week would expire March 11 — creating a new deadline for passing an omnibus bill.

Both Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), its ranking member, are retiring next year after long careers, and they’ve been working to hammer out one last spending deal before they leave office.

It helps that the two men are longtime friends. They’ve gone on congressional trips abroad together during their decades in the Senate — Leahy arrived in the chamber in 1975, Shelby in 1987 — and their wives are friendly, according to former staffers.

“They’ve built up a longstanding relationship that will pay dividends here on the negotiations,” said Ed Pagano, a former Leahy chief of staff who’s now a lobbyist at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

The omnibus is “the last train out of the station before election. Maybe a China competition bill gets done,” he added, referring to long-stalled legislation to bolster American manufacturing. “Other than that, it’s slim pickings until election time.”

‘This is it’

Businesses seeking more covid relief are relying on two other lawmakers: Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). The pair have been building support for a measure to aid restaurants, which has attracted six Republican cosponsors in addition to Wicker, as well as a broader package to help other sectors. Cardin said last week that he was “pushing hard” get it into the omnibus.

“We’re not going to be asking to come back again for any additional funds,” he told Roll Call. “This is it.”

One lobbyist familiar with the push to shape the omnibus, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, said Cardin and Wicker have told industries seeking aid they needed to do two things: provide data demonstrating they need help and show that their requests can muster the support of 10 Republican senators to avoid a filibuster.

Among the industries lobbying for aid: companies that run coach buses, including those that take children on school trips to Washington. The industry won $2 billion in relief funding in 2020 and is seeking $6 billion more, as well as language ensuring companies don't need to pay taxes on the aide.

The omnibus “could be one of the last trains out of town, if you will, and one of the last opportunities to help this industry,” said Peter Pantuso, the American Bus Association's president and chief executive.

White House seems lukewarm

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and 10 other House Democrats — most of them facing tough reelection races — sent a letter to Biden last week urging him “to immediately work with Congress to pass a targeted small business relief package that focuses on the industries most hard-hit by the Omicron surge.”

It's unclear where the White House stands on the effort. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters last month he expected the administration to request more money to combat the pandemic, but no such request has been made public.

Reached for comment, a White House spokesperson pointed to covid coordinator Jeff Zients’s remarks earlier this month, when he told reporters that “we have enough money, enough funding for the current, immediate needs.”

