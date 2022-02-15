Now, the two agencies who together primarily manage those airwaves are rolling out a new plan to beef up their coordination in a bid to stave off future disputes.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) on Tuesday are unveiling a series of actions aimed at addressing “gaps” in their approach to handling spectrum, according to a preview of the announcement shared exclusively with The Technology 202.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The plan includes updating a memorandum on spectrum duties that the two agencies struck in 2003 to “better reflect today’s spectrum opportunities and challenges” and renewing their push to jointly create a “national spectrum strategy,” steps lawmakers have clamored for.

The agencies’ leaders, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and NTIA chief Alan Davidson, are also committing to step up direct communication on the issue by holding “formal, regular meetings, beginning monthly, to conduct joint spectrum planning.” (Their current coordination agreement requires only biannual meetings.)

In a phone interview Monday, Rosenworcel said the goal of updating their agreement is to create “a transparent set of processes that everyone can understand and work within whenever spectrum issues arise.”

Story continues below advertisement

The joint announcement serves to present a united front under the Biden era between the two agencies, which have historically tussled over their stewardship.

Advertisement

In one prominent spat, the FCC publicly came under fire from NTIA in 2020 for awarding a coveted slice of 5G spectrum to the satellite company Ligado. NTIA argued that the move could interfere with the nation’s GPS systems, but the FCC denied their motion to stay the order.

“Spectrum is always fraught. It’s always difficult,” Larry Irving, who helmed NTIA under former president Bill Clinton, told me last month.

NTIA, an agency within the Commerce Department that advises the president, oversees federal use of spectrum, while the FCC, an independent regulatory agency, handles nonfederal use. But disputes have arisen when the two areas conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

“The federal mission and nonfederal demand for spectrum are in conflict and always have been,” David Redl, who served as NTIA administrator under former president Donald Trump, told me last month.

Advertisement

He added, “As we’ve gotten further and further down the path of Americans adopting more and more wireless services, it creates an increased challenge, and that challenge is borne out in the relationship between the FCC … and NTIA.”

It remains to be seen whether more coordination between the FCC and NTIA could help avert turf wars with other agencies that also have a stake in the spectrum debate, like the Federal Aviation Administration.

Rosenworcel noted that NTIA has a “legal duty to speak for the administration’s interest.”

Story continues below advertisement

“To the extent that we’ve had challenges in the past, I think a lot of that is because this role hasn’t always been honored and we’re trying to find a way to revitalize it, and revitalize our coordination with NTIA in the process,” she added.



The announcement arrives a day before Davidson is set to testify at his first oversight hearing as NTIA chief before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Advertisement

At the session, he’s expected to field questions about the agency’s plans for doling out billions in subsidies to expand Internet connectivity nationwide, as well as its approach to spectrum policy.

In a memo prepared ahead of the hearing, the committee’s majority staff wrote that a “lack of coordination” between the FCC, NTIA and other agencies “has increasingly been a problem for spectrum management.”

Our top tabs

Texas sued Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) lawsuit seeks hundreds of billions of dollars in civil penalties from the company over alleged violations of Texas privacy laws, the Wall Street Journal’s John D. McKinnon reports. Facebook last year announced that it was ending its use of facial recognition software and deleting face data on more than a billion people. The site previously used facial recognition to automatically tag people in photos by name.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Meta told the Journal that Paxton’s claims “are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

Texas’s privacy law is similar to a law in Illinois that forbids the collection of biometric data without users’ consent. Facebook settled a class-action suit over alleged violations of that law for $550 million. But “the Texas lawsuit — in particular the size of the civil penalties being sought — points to the impact that increasingly widespread privacy laws could have on big tech companies’ operations,” McKinnon writes.

The FTC threatened to sue VoIP firms that withhold robocall information

Courts in California had ordered the firms, which offer Internet calling services, to hand over information that the Federal Trade Commission demanded about robocalls, Bleeping Computer’s Sergiu Gatlan reports. The commission touted the orders, issuing a warning to other firms that could withhold information.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Companies that receive FTC civil investigative demands must promptly produce all required information,” said Samuel Levine, who leads the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “These demands are not voluntary. Companies that don’t respond fully, or don’t respond at all, will have to answer to a federal-district court judge, as these cases demonstrate.”

A Dutch regulator fined Apple for the fourth time

It’s the fourth time in just as many weeks that the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has levied a 5 million euro ($5.7 million) fine on the company, Reuters’s Toby Sterling reports. The fines stem from a Jan. 15 deadline imposed by the regulator, which wants Apple to let dating app developers use payment options outside of its App Store.

Story continues below advertisement

“Apple asserts in posts on its websites that it has complied with the ACM’s December order, which found it was abusing a dominant market position and had to change,” Sterling writes. “But the Dutch watchdog repeated on Monday that Apple had not complied, and was putting ‘unnecessary and unreasonable’ conditions on dating app developers.”

Advertisement

The company previously said it complied with the regulator’s decision, but the ACM said Apple hadn’t actually made changes. “In a Feb. 3 statement Apple had described how developers could implement alternative payment methods, but the ACM said the company had not given it enough information to assess what had changed,” Sterling writes.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters. The company previously said it would charge developers 27 percent on in-app payments that it doesn’t process, a slight difference from the 30 percent it charges for payments it processes. The ACM declined to comment to Reuters on whether such a change would be acceptable.

Rant and rave

A judge ordered Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein to be jailed as he awaits trial over allegedly trying to launder billions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency, while his wife, Heather Morgan, will be freed on a $3 million bond, Spencer S. Hsu reports. Judge Beryl A. Howell called evidence found in an online account a “smoking gun” in the case, Insider's Becky Peterson noted:

Judge Beryl Howell said on Monday that private bitcoin keys discovered in an online account connected to Lichtenstein were the "electronic version of the smoking gun."https://t.co/lKW9C9IEyM — Becky Peterson (@beckpeterson) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the Internet has feelings about Morgan — who is also known as the rapper “Razzlekhan” — being freed under certain conditions. Retool's Michael Selvidge:

Take away Razzlekhan’s ability to post? You might as well say no food, water, or oxygen.



Some birds aren't meant to be caged. Their feathers are just too bright…#letRazzlekhanPost https://t.co/zW16z4iujo — Michael Selvidge - ‘tine wolf too (@selviano) February 14, 2022

The Bay Area News Group’s Daniel M. Jimenez:

i mean this seems reasonable, the world needs her music https://t.co/dCSyAGLEhD — Daniel M. Jimenez (@DMJreports) February 14, 2022

Forbes’s Abe Brown:

This is the judge ruling in the crypto launderers’ case.



May I politely suggest that approx. 93% of you could do with a day of “no internet access and no crypto transactions,” too? https://t.co/vhCLzrRJYD — Abe Brown (Top .0001% of all Abes) (@abebrown716) February 14, 2022

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Workforce report

Mentions

Elizabeth Wilkins , a senior adviser to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain , will lead the Federal Trade Commission’s Office of Policy Planning, the New York Times’s Alan Rappeport reports. , a senior adviser to White House Chief of Staff, will lead the Federal Trade Commission’s Office of Policy Planning, the New York Times’s

Former FCC chairman Ajit Pai , a Republican, is joining 5G wireless infrastructure firm EdgeQ’s board of advisers.

Karen Kornbluh ; former FTC commissioner Maureen K. Ohlhausen ; former FCC official Edward “Smitty” Smith ; retired Adm. Michael S. Rogers , who was commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, and former White House deputy chief technology officer for Internet policy Daniel J. Weitzner have Former U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development; former FTC commissioner; former FCC official; retired Adm., who was commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, and former White House deputy chief technology officer for Internet policyhave joined Trusted Future’s board of advisers.

Ancestry, Etsy, Glamsquad, Nuro, Snagajob, Snap and Zillow joined TechNet as members.

Intel and Cisco have joined BSA | The Software Alliance as global members.

Trending

Daybook

A House Science Committee panel holds a hearing on the microelectronics workforce today at 10 a.m.

A House Energy and Commerce Committee panel holds a hearing on oversight of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration ( NTIA ) on Wednesday at noon.

The Committee on House Administration holds a hearing on the privacy risks of big data at a hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Atlantic Council hosts an event on European data policy on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson speak at the George Mason Law Review’s 25th annual antitrust International antitrust enforcers and FTC Commissionersandspeak at the George Mason Law Review’s 25th annual antitrust symposium , which takes place from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25.

Before you log off